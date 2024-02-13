'I apologize': Mayor Albee Benitez denies rumored romance with Ivana Alawi

MANILA, Philippines — Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez finally denied the rumors romantically linking him to sexy actress Ivana Alawi.

In his official Facebook account, Benitez apologized to Alawi, saying he's aware of the photos of him and the vlogger-actress in Japan, which are trending online.

"I am fully aware of the video footage that has been circulating which unfortunately does not accurately explain why I was in Tokyo. I went there on a business trip as stated in my official travel order," he said.

"Speculations involving Ms Ivana Alawi are untrue and only serve to put malice into what was clearly a chance encounter," he added.

Benitez said that he finally spoke about the matter to avoid further hurt to Alawi's family.

"I apologize to Ms Alawi and her family who have been unfairly dragged into issues concerning my private life," he said.

"There is no truth to any and all the rumors spreading and I am setting the record straight to avoid further hurt and damage to them. Maraming salamat po," he added.

Last weekend, Alawi set the record straight regarding the rumors circulating about her involvement with Benitez.

The actress-vlogger initially thought to stay quiet but had to deny the rumors after her sister and mother received hurtful comments.

“I tried to stay quiet at dumedma na lang dahil sa paniniwala ko na hindi ako dapat magsalita lalo kapag alam ko na wala akong ginagawang masama. But because of the false accusations and hurtful words that are being thrown to my Mom and Mona, kinailangan ko nang linawin ang mga bagay,” she said.

"HINDI PO AKO ANG NASASABING girlfriend ni Mayor Albee Benitez. I met him when I had work in Bacolod. He was very accommodating and friendly. At hindi lang siya ang politikong nakilala ko at naging kaibigan.”

She earlier said about seeing someone. “All I can say is that he is a respectable businessman and not a politician.”

