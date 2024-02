'Di mawawala sa puso ko': Daniel Padilla thanks Kathryn Bernardo at ABS-CBN contract renewal

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, also known as the love team KathNiel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla thanked former long-time on- and off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo during his renewal of contract with ABS-CBN yesterday.

During his speech, Daniel said that their memories together will be forever in his heart.

"Siyempre hindi ko pwedeng kalimutan si Kathryn. Maraming maraming salamat Kathryn sa ating maraming taon na pinagsamahan," Daniel said.

"You know, hinding-hindi mawawala sa puso ko ang magaganda nating memories at ang ating mga adventures at journeys na pinagsamahan. Thank you very much," he added.

Daniel also expressed his gratitude to millions of KathNiel fans who supported their journey.

"At siyempre lalahatin ko na ang lahat ng KathNiel, maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng taon ng pagmamahal at pagsasama natin. Hinding-hindi mawawala sa puso ko at sa aking memories, ang ating masasayang pinagsamahan," he said.

"All good memories ang ating masasayang pinagsamahan. All good memories for me at walang walang makakatalo sa mga memories na 'yon. And for me, wala pa ring fans club na makakatalo sa KathNiel. Sorry but it's true," he added.

Earlier this month, Kathryn also renewed her contract with ABS-CBN after rumors emerged that she will sign with Maja Salvador's Crown Artist Management or make a surprise move to GMA.

