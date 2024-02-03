'Emotional' Kathryn Bernardo renews ABS-CBN contract

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo renewed her contract with ABS-CBN, her home for the past two decades.

This after mild rumors emerged that Kathryn might sign with Maja Salvador's Crown Artist Management or make a surprise move to GMA.

ABS-CBN held a grand contract signing event last February 2 hosted by fellow Kapamilya star Dimples Romana where Kathryn expressed her love and gratitude for the network.

"I remember in 2020, I made a promise, sinabi ko sa ABS-CBN na 'di kita iiwan at nandito lang ako hanggang makabangon ka ulit. And today, here I am fulfilling that promise," Kathryn said. "Ang daming nangyari sa ABS-CBN but mahal ko, eh. Mahal ko sobra 'yung kumpanya and together we will rise despite all the challenges."

Kathryn added together with ABS-CBN they will "be stronger and even better."

The network's president and CEO Carlo Katigbak responded by calling the actress a superstar, "You have an amazing talent on screen and it shows in the success in everything that you do but more than that, I have been witness to your most special trait — it's the kindness and the grace that you showed to the people around you."

ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes similarly praised Kathryn, pointing out her good character and work ethic.

"You have been an inspiring icon because you've proven to be an excellent actress," said Cory. "You have remained very humble and true all these years and that's what makes you beautiful inside as much as it makes you beautiful on the outside."

Also present at the grand contract signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, Star Magic head and Entertainment Production head Laurenti Dyogi, Films head Kriz Gazmen, CFO Rick Tan Jr, Kathryn's managers Lulu Romero and Alan Real, and her mother Min.

Kathryn's mother had previously denied a rumored move to GMA Network following Kathryn's breakup with longtime partner Daniel Padilla, who is also renewing his contract with Star Magic.

