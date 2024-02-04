Viva music artists to celebrate all kinds of love in Valentines day show

MANILA, Philippines — The music artists who will perform in the Valentine’s-themed concert ILYSM (I Love You So Much) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Feb. 13 hoped to express various sentiments about love, romantic or otherwise, through the songs they will play in the show.

Headlining the ILYSM gig are Adie (Mahika, Paraluman, Tahanan and Tinatangi), Rob Deniel (Rom Com, Miss Miss, Sinta, Ang Pag-ibig, and Ulap), Mrld (An Art Gallery Could Never be as Unique as You, Ligaya, Ikaw Pa Rin, The Fate of the One Not Chosen), Arthur Nery (Take All the Love, Pag-samo, Isa Lang, and Higa), Rhodessa (Kisame, Mina (Minamahal Ko) and Ako Na Lang Kasi), and Janine Teñoso (Di Na Muli, Tingin, Pelikula, Hindi Tayo Puede and Tag-araw).

Boy band Alamat (Maharani, Kasmala), composed of Taneo, Mo, Jao, Tomas, R-Ji and Alas, will be the featured guests.

“I think it’s going to be exciting,” expressed Janine in a presscon. “The lineup of artists here is super-talented. I think they (audience) will also witness the collaborations we did like the in past year or this year. They will be able to see it here (in this concert).”

Rob Deniel

The STAR queried about the message of love that they want to convey through the songs that they will play and each shared their viewpoints on love.

“For me, (the concert) is my way of like sharing love po namin na yung it’s an act of like performing,” offered Arthur. “We want (the crowd) to experience love because love is an experience as they say. We will all get to experience that in the concert. Magre-revolve po kami sa love, any types of love, family, friendship, romantic. It doesn’t matter, we’re gonna share the same love perhaps.”

Rob chimed in, “We want to express different types of love through our songs. We want the concertgoers to feel our passion and our love for them and our music. Sana ma-share namin sa kanila ng maayos.”

“Love is still love,” stated Rhodessa. “Whether it’s self-(love), or whatever type of love that is, or unrequited love. If they have unrequited love, when they go to the concert, at least they will feel that there is still love.”

“In the concert or every time I get on stage, I have this intention to just to be able to connect with people and not break that connection and just like love is to connect with the audience always,” added Janine.

Mrld, real name Meriel de Jesus who hails from Cebu, maintained, “Being on stage is really a privilege for me and also it’s like such a huge opportunity and like achievement. So everytime I’m on stage, same with everyone else, I wanna feel and connect with everyone who’s watching, maybe connect with someone na hindi po ako kilala. I get to give that love as well when I perform of course, to the world, and to the fans.”

Alamat, on the other hand, said they want the audience feel loved especially the younger ones. “And for them to be really themselves and be in love with the songs and with everyone. And we hope we can do that through our performance and through our songs and make them feel the Valentines,” shared the group.

(Presented by Viva Live Inc., the ticket prices to ILYSM are: SVIP with Meet and Greet and Soundcheck P4,200; VIP with Soundcheck P3,400; Patron P2,600; Lower Box P1,400; Upper Box P800; and General Admission P400.

For tickets go to ticketnet.com.ph or call the Viva Live hotlines 0955-017-1799 or 02- 8687-5853 Local 84.