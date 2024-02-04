Melanie Marquez considers her children the highlights of her colorful life

Melanie Marquez is a proud mom of six children. She is married to an American, Adam Lawyer. She says, ‘I came from a broken home. I really wanted a strong marriage and children. That's what matters to me.’

Melanie Marquez was a picture of a proud mother when she recently guested on The Interviewer of The Boy Abunda Talk Channel together with her son Abraham. Her daughter Michelle represented the country at the Miss Universe 2023 held in El Salvador. She was among the Top 10 finalists and she won four special awards — Spirit of Carnival Award, Best in National Costume, Fan Vote Winner, and Voice for Change Gold Winner.

Michelle exuded confidence and was stunning in the swimwear and evening gown competitions. According to Mimi (as I fondly call Melanie since her real name is Mimilanie), she was surprised and had goosebumps while watching Michelle compete during the pageant.

“Kasi lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin, ‘I’ll just surprise you, Mom. You don’t have to know. You’ll see me.’ I’m very happy with Michelle. My daughter worked very hard. She exceeded my expectations.”

Screenshot from The Boy Abunda Talk YouTube channel Melanie is joined by her son, Abraham Lawyer, a budding heartthrob, during an interview with this columnist.

Mimi is no stranger when it comes to beauty contests. She was 15 years old when she was crowned as Miss International in 1979 in Tokyo, Japan. This makes her the youngest winner in the history of the international beauty pageant.

She later emerged as the winner of Face of the 80s in New York in 1985 and placed first runner-up in the 1986 Supermodel competition. Nobody taught Mimi how to walk and project on the runway when she was at the height of her career as a supermodel.

“Self-study lahat. Tinitingnan ko ang ginagawa nila. Sabi ko, kailangan ibahin ko style ko para mapuna ako. Kahit iyong pag-te-turn ko pinag-aralan ko talaga iyon,” she shared.

As a model, Mimi had a unique stance on the catwalk which she demonstrated during the interview. “You have to look tall and you have to feel it. And when you walk, take time so people will see you.” She always reminds Michelle of the importance of having a good posture, which her daughter put to good use during the beauty contest.

Meanwhile, Abraham is also following in his mother’s footsteps as a model. His striking features have caught the attention of people, especially girls.

The former Miss International welcoming home her daughter Michelle Dee after she represented the country at the Miss Universe 2023 with a Top 10 finish and four special awards.

“I’m just taking humble steps. I don’t want to give a wrong impression. These are blessings and I’m just very happy with the love that I’m receiving from them,” he said.

Abraham admitted to feeling flattered whenever people ask to have photos with him. This budding heartthrob is surprised because the situation was not like this when he visited the Philippines four years ago. He is focused on pursuing a modeling career with gigs coming up very soon. Abraham travels a lot.

“I traveled (as) part (of) our spiritual mission, part of tennis, and part of what my parents have done throughout the years. My mother travels so much, my father does as well so it’s just a combination of family and my work.”

He went on a missionary service in Chile for two years before returning to the US last year in time to support Michelle at the Miss Universe. He shared the important lesson he learned during his last travels.

“I can’t be racial. Everybody is different. What I notice about many people that I’ve bumped into in my life of traveling is that everybody has that intelligent, incredible story that I wish I could just magnify for others to see,” he said.

I remember the last time he was at the GMA 7 studio with Michelle. I told him during the interview that people were gushing about his good looks even when the siblings already left. Abraham is proud to be the son of Mimilanie and it is something he does not want to squander. “He’s not just good-looking. He’s a kind boy. He knows how to share the Gospel and I’m happy when my children serve, spread, and share the Word of God,” the proud mom declared.

With Michelle as a baby on a magazine cover.

I asked Mimilanie what she considers the highlights of her colorful life? “Having my children,” she said. “‘Pag ako nanganganak talagang blessing sa akin iyon. Iyong lows naman ‘pag nasasaktan ako. ‘Pag ako umibig todo bigay. I always give my best. Sabi nga nila, walang preno, walang kontrol. Siyempre ‘pag nagmahal ka, ibibigay mo lahat pero ‘pag ako tumalikod, iyon na iyon. Ibig sabihin, napuno na ako. Ang mga anak ko talaga ang nagbibigay sa akin ng kaligayahan,” she explained.

“Iyon naman ang pangarap ko, Kuya Boy. Iyong mayroon akong pamilya. I came from a broken home. I really wanted a strong marriage and children. Iyon ang mahalaga sa akin.”

Mimilanie wishes to be happy with no wars and chaos around the world. “Sana nagmamahalan tayo because love is very important in life.”

Does she want to be happy or right?

“I will choose right because when you do what is right you will feel happy.”