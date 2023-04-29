'Not tropa anymore': Cristine Reyes reacts to old video saying Marco Gumabao is too young for her

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cristine Reyes reacted to an old video of her being circulated again on different social media sites.

In the video, Cristine was asked by Boy Abunda on whether Marco Gumabao should be "jojowain or totropahin."

"Totropahin," Cristine answered.

"Sobrang bata pa ni Marco. Ano ako cougar?" she added.

Recently, Cristine posted a photo of her and Marco getting cozy on the beach in her Instagram story.

"(Definitely) Not tropa anymore," Cristine wrote.

"Home kasi," she added while Marco was tagged on the post.

Last Monday, Marco shared several sweet photos of him and Cristine on Instagram.

One photo showed Marco hugging Cristine and giving her a kiss on the cheek while they were seated on the sand.

Another showed the couple crossing a street while holding hands. There was also an instant film posted on a metallic board with a pink sticky note beside it. "Ha Ha Ha. Love You," was written on the note with a big smiley face.

"You are my home and my adventure all at once," Marco captioned the post, by which the actress was also tagged.

