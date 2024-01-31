^

'Sobrang nakaka-miss': Billy Crawford returns to 'It's Showtime' for Vhong Navarro's birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 8:16am
'Sobrang nakaka-miss': Billy Crawford returns to 'It's Showtime' for Vhong Navarro's birthday
Billy Crawford said he really missed "It's Showtime" after performing with Vhong Navarro.
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Billy Crawford returned to "It's Showtime" yesterday to celebrate Vhong Navarro's birthday.

Luis Manzano, Joshua Garcia and Pepe Herrera joined Billy onstage. 

Vhong then said that John Lloyd Cruz was supposed to join them but there was a problem. 

"Dapat po, kumpleto po ang Kanto Boys. Sadyang may hindi inaasahang pangyayari kaya si Lloydie ay hindi po nakapunta rito," Vhong said. 

"Kaya naman Lloydie basta nandito lang kaming mga kagrupo mo, mahal na mahal ka namin. Alam ko malalampasan mo ang lahat ng ito. Miss you," he added.

After performing with Vhong, Billy said he really missed "It's Showtime." 

"Ilang taon na akong hindi nakaka-Billy Vhong, sobrang na-miss ko si Vhong, sobra-sobrang nakaka-miss," he said. 

"Hindi ko makakalimutan, nagsisimba kami ni Vhong habang ongoing 'yung 'Showtime.' Habang may ibang segment dito, hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan 'yung prayer time namin ni Vhong doon sa simbahan," he added. 

Billy also had a message for Vhong. 

"It was really a different experience, Vhong. Thank you for always being humble," Billy said. 

"Thank you sa pagiging totoong tao mo sa lahat ng mga kasamahan mo. Nandito lang kami para sa 'yo, more success, more love, and more care, and gabayan ka pa sana ng Panginoon," he added. — Video from ABS-CBN Youtube channel 

RELATED: 'I'm sorry, Madlang People': Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford reconcile on 'It's Showtime'

BILLY CRAWFORD

IT'S SHOWTIME

VHONG NAVARRO
