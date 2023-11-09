^

'I'm sorry, Madlang People': Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford reconcile on 'It's Showtime'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 1:47pm
'I'm sorry, Madlang People': Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford reconcile on 'It's Showtime'
Billy Crawford and Vice Ganda hugging each other on "It's Showtime" episode on November 9, 2023.
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Hosts Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford reconciled earlier on "It's Showtime."

Billy, together with wife Coleen Garcia and son Amari, were the special guests of Vice in his "Magpasikat" performance. 

At the end of the presentation, Vice revealed that he and Billy are now on good terms. 

"Thank you, Billy and Coleen kasi biglaan 'to. Kagabi ko lang sila tinawagan. Nagte-text kami ni Billy this past few days pero hindi namin 'to napag-usapan," Vice said. 

"Lingid sa kaalaman niyo, okay na kami ni Billy. Dahil ang concept ay healing, bigla kong naisip na 'I think hindi lang natin sinasabi 'yung salitang 'healing,' pinaparamdam din natin.' Billy's presence here today and the Madlang People knowing na we are okay, baka ma-inspire kayo dito na mag-heal din. 

"It's about time na makipag-reconcile lalo na sa mga taong mahalaga sa inyo. Kasi si Billy, he's one very important person sa buhay ko. At the end of the day, you're my best friend and I love you very much."

Heeding father's advice

Billy said that it was his father who requested him to reconcile with Vice. 

"Thank you, Vice. Happy anniversary, first of all, to us. Marami akong realization these past months. Kababalik ko lang galing States, kakakita ko lang sa daddy ko. Hindi ko alam kung hanggang kailan ang daddy ko sa mundong ito. Pero ang bilin niya sa akin ay mag-ayos tayo,” Billy said.  

“Nu'ng sinabi ng daddy ko na part of that, it's beyond my control, it's beyond Vice's control din. I think lahat ng ito ay orchestrated by God,” he added.  

Billy credited "It's Showtime" for finding his own family in the show. He met Coleen while they were both co-hosting the show a few years back. 

"Katulad ng sinabi mo Vice, nahanap ko ang aking asawa, nabuo ko ang aking pamilya, dahil sa programang ito. Para sa akin it really doesn't matter kung saan ka. Mahal namin ang isa't isa. Lahat ng pamilya nagka-kaaway, nagkaka-labuan, but at the end of the day, in God's time, siya na rin ang bahalang mag-ayos. 

“Kaya on my end, I want to say I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Madlang People. I'm sorry, Kapamilya. Magpapakumbaba na po ako. Gagawin ko kasi ang lahat para sa aking pamilya,” he added. 

It will be recalled that Vice and Billy unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking feud rumors in November 2019. 

Billy announced his network transfer to TV5 via Vice’s YouTube channel. The “Unkabogable Star” then assured Billy that they will remain a family despite his network shift. 

“Maaaring lumipat siya ng bahay, pero family pa rin tayo. Kaya kahit lumipat ka ng bahay, kahit saang bahay man tayo magpunta, magkaka-pamilya, family kita, at mahal na mahal kita,” Vice told Billy. 

All was well between the two until “It’s Showtime” director Bobet Vidanes left the noontime show to direct its TV5 rival “Lunch Out Loud," hosted by Billy.

Since then, Bobet received indirect criticism from Vice since Bobet said that he left the show not for money but for health purposes.  

RELATED: Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco

