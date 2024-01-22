Kathryn Bernardo invited to Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's wedding; Daniel Padilla not invited

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque revealed that he and fiancée Bea Alonzo will invite Kathryn Bernardo in their wedding. However, Daniel Padilla will not be invited.

In an interview with the media, Dominic said that he and Daniel are still not in speaking terms.

“Oo, kasi hindi pa naman kami okay ni DJ," Dominic said, confirming that they will invite Kathryn but not Daniel.

“I mean we’re not talking since 2020. We haven’t seen each other for the longest time since 2020,” he added.

Dominic said that Kathryn, Marco Gumabao, Khalil Ramos, Gabi Garcia, Patrick Sugui and other members of Nguya Squad will surely be invited on the wedding.

“They are the ones I’ve been with since I entered showbiz. That’s why I’m excited to be with them," he said.

Dominic and Bea got engaged in July 2023. They are set to tie the knot this year.

