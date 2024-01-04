MMFF 2023 tickets sales reach P700M

MANILA, Philippines — The ticket sales of the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has reportedly reached P700 million.

In a report by "TV Patrol," MMFF Chairman Atty. Don Artes said they already reached the target income for this year's festival and will exceed it in the coming days.

"As of yesterday, na-reach na po namin 'yung target na gross receipts, naka-700 million na as of yesterday," Artes said.

"Kasi sila 'yung nag-produce, kami po ay namili lamang. I can say na great majority (of the 10 films) ay kumita na," he added.

Artes said that they remain hopeful that moviegoers will still watch the 10 MMFF entries for them to beat the 2018 record box office gross of P1.061 billion.

Meanwhile, MMFF Best Director for "GomBurZa" Pepe Diokno appealed to cinema owners to lessen the ticket prices.

"Noong nag-simula ang sine, it was affordable entertainment for Juan dela Cruz... But I’m not sure if I can still say it now," he said.

"I can understand kung Hollywood films mataas ang presyo, pero for Filipino films sana para mas maraming Pilipino ang manood, sana ibaba ang presyo ng ticket," he added.

Artes explained that ticket prices depend on the location of the cinemas.

"Yung aircon, 'yung lease ng lugar kasi mga commercial spaces 'yan, may lease 'yan pero square meter basis, siyempre 'yung mga nasa probinsya, mas mura ang lease niyan as compared to kung nasa Makati ka," he said.

