^

Entertainment

MMFF 2023 tickets sales reach P700M

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 9:51am
MMFF 2023 tickets sales reach P700M
'Mallari' cast at the 2023 MMFF Parade of Stars
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — The ticket sales of the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has reportedly reached P700 million.

In a report by "TV Patrol," MMFF Chairman Atty. Don Artes said they already reached the target income for this year's festival and will exceed it in the coming days. 

"As of yesterday, na-reach na po namin 'yung target na gross receipts, naka-700 million na as of yesterday," Artes said. 

"Kasi sila 'yung nag-produce, kami po ay namili lamang. I can say na great majority (of the 10 films) ay kumita na," he added. 

Artes said that they remain hopeful that moviegoers will still watch the 10 MMFF entries for them to beat the 2018 record box office gross of P1.061 billion. 

Meanwhile, MMFF Best Director for "GomBurZa" Pepe Diokno appealed to cinema owners to lessen the ticket prices. 

"Noong nag-simula ang sine, it was affordable entertainment for Juan dela Cruz... But I’m not sure if I can still say it now," he said. 

"I can understand kung Hollywood films mataas ang presyo, pero for Filipino films sana para mas maraming Pilipino ang manood, sana ibaba ang presyo ng ticket," he added.

Artes explained that ticket prices depend on the location of the cinemas. 

"Yung aircon, 'yung lease ng lugar kasi mga commercial spaces 'yan, may lease 'yan pero square meter basis, siyempre 'yung mga nasa probinsya, mas mura ang lease niyan as compared to kung nasa Makati ka," he said.

RELATED: MMFF 2023 winners: 'Firefly' is Best Picture; newcomer Cedrick Juan beats Christopher de Leon, Piolo Pascual

vuukle comment

MMFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Baka mapahiya sila': Sarah Lahbati's mom reacts to grandchildren's rumored DNA test

'Baka mapahiya sila': Sarah Lahbati's mom reacts to grandchildren's rumored DNA test

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah Lahabati's mother Esther responded to a question of a netizen regarding the rumored DNA testing for her grandsons,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ramdam na ramdam namin': Jhong Hilario, family feel impact of Japan quake

'Ramdam na ramdam namin': Jhong Hilario, family feel impact of Japan quake

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya host Jhong Hilario shared his family's experience with the recent earthquake in Japan on New Year's Day.
Entertainment
fbtw
'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Joey de Leon dedicated his first painting of the year to all the network that became a home to "Eat Bulaga."
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos aims for challenging roles, offers wisdom to MMFF winner Cedrick Juan

Vilma Santos aims for challenging roles, offers wisdom to MMFF winner Cedrick Juan

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
"Star For All Seasons" Vilma Santos expressed her desire to take on challenging movie roles similar to her impactful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jo Koy shares 'hosting preparations' for Golden Globes

Jo Koy shares 'hosting preparations' for Golden Globes

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Filipino-American comedian and actor Jo Koy ribbed about the preparations he's done as he hosts the upcoming Golden...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Isang Taong Lumipas and other lyrical gems of Joey Reyes

Isang Taong Lumipas and other lyrical gems of Joey Reyes

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
I binged on a lot of Christmas music these past weeks.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeremy G&rsquo;s debut album is a throwback to &lsquo;80s and &lsquo;90s R&B

Jeremy G’s debut album is a throwback to ‘80s and ‘90s R&B

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Since entering the entertainment business through The Voice Teens in 2017, Kapamilya music artist Jeremy Glinoga, also known...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alfred Vargas, wife Yasmine Espiritu celebrate arrival of 4th baby

Alfred Vargas, wife Yasmine Espiritu celebrate arrival of 4th baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actor-politician Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu have welcomed the birth of their fourth child, a healthy baby...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho making television debut in 'Uncle Samsik' on Disney+

'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho making television debut in 'Uncle Samsik' on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Korean actor Song Kang-ho, best known for his movie collaborations with Bong Joon-ho, will star in his very first television...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with