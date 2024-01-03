Alden Richards turns 32

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards marked his 32nd birthday yesterday, sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

He captioned the Instagram post with "32."

Personalities like Julia Montes, Jolina Magdangal, Mark Herras, Jak Roberto, Lotlot de Leon, Allan K, Cherry Pie Picache, and more extended their birthday wishes to Alden through comments on social media.

"Paaaaarr!! happy birthday," Julia Montes left a comment on Instagram.

"Pogi ng anak ko!" Jolina Magdangal wrote.

"Hooooy!!! 32 kna??? Happy birthday tisoy!!" Mark Herras said.

Alden is currently starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "A Family of Two" alongside Megastar Sharon Cuneta.





Sharon recently shared photos on her Instagram, featuring Alden spending quality time with her family.

"Me and my son," Sharon captioned the post.

RELATED: Heaven Peralejo to star with Alden Richards in new movie