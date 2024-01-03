^

Entertainment

Alden Richards turns 32

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 2:02pm
Alden Richards turns 32
Singer-actor Alden Richards
GMA Network / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards marked his 32nd birthday yesterday, sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

He captioned the Instagram post with "32."

Personalities like Julia Montes, Jolina Magdangal, Mark Herras, Jak Roberto, Lotlot de Leon, Allan K, Cherry Pie Picache, and more extended their birthday wishes to Alden through comments on social media.

"Paaaaarr!! happy birthday," Julia Montes left a comment on Instagram. 

"Pogi ng anak ko!" Jolina Magdangal wrote. 

"Hooooy!!! 32 kna??? Happy birthday tisoy!!" Mark Herras said. 

Alden is currently starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "A Family of Two" alongside Megastar Sharon Cuneta.
 


Sharon recently shared photos on her Instagram, featuring Alden spending quality time with her family.

"Me and my son," Sharon captioned the post.

RELATEDHeaven Peralejo to star with Alden Richards in new movie

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Comedian Joey de Leon dedicated his first painting of the year to all the network that became a home to "Eat Bulaga."
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Kiko Pangilinan briefly got separated but they are back together....
Entertainment
fbtw
'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla attended the wedding of their best friend Angelica Panganiban to Gregg Homan. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Actress Angelica Panganiban stepped into 2024 as a newlywed after tying the knot with partner Gregg Homan on Dec. 31, 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos excited to do more films after award-winning comeback

Vilma Santos excited to do more films after award-winning comeback

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Vilma Santos was surprised by her own reaction while accepting the Best Actress trophy for her film with Christopher de Leon,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Baka mapahiya sila': Sarah Lahbati's mom reacts to grandchildren's rumored DNA test

'Baka mapahiya sila': Sarah Lahbati's mom reacts to grandchildren's rumored DNA test

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Sarah Lahabati's mother Esther responded to a question of a netizen regarding the rumored DNA testing for her grandsons,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte's Vietnam getaway triggers romance buzz

Yassi Pressman, Luigi Villafuerte's Vietnam getaway triggers romance buzz

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actress Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte ushered in the New Year together in Vietnam, sparking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz on balancing student-work life, creating good social media content

Francine Diaz on balancing student-work life, creating good social media content

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Francine Diaz is thankful to the people who have been helping her balance her work and studies as she aims to finish her senior...
Entertainment
fbtw
2023 recap: How the Philippines fared in international beauty pageants

2023 recap: How the Philippines fared in international beauty pageants

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
For the year that was, the Philippine delegates did everything they could to best represent the country in their respective...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with