Heaven Peralejo to star with Alden Richards in new movie

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 12:23pm
Heaven Peralejo to star with Alden Richards in new movie
Alden Richards and Heaven Peralejo during the latter's recent 24th birthday bash.
Luanne Peralejo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Heaven Peralejo is going to star in a movie to be directed by Alden Richards. 

The actress revealed the news during her launch as the Ginebra Calendar Girl for 2024. 

“Exciting!” the actress said as reported by GMA News. 

“Alden is… he's a first-time director pero he knows what he wants. He's really like one of the best directors I've ever had," she added. 

The actress added that the actor is the type to collaborate when on set. 

Heaven recently celebrated her 24th birthday, where Alden was spotted as one of the attendees in one of the social media posts. 

Alden, meanwhile, posted a reel of him directing on set. He simply captioned it with the hashtag #OOO. Their movie is reportedly titled "Out of Order." 

In the comments section of Alden's post, Heaven left a comment. 

"WOOO LETS GO DIREK!!" she wrote. 

RELATED: WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024

