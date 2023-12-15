^

Ellen Adarna 'proud mama' with son Elias' piano recital

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 4:21pm
Elias Modesto during a recent recital. Elias is the son of actors John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna.
MANILA, Philippines — Ellen Adarna is one "proud mama" after seeing her son, Elias Modesto, take on the stage and play the piano for an audience. 

The actress posted photos and clips of Elias, her son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, during his recent recital. 

"Proud mama," she wrote in her caption. 

The clips showed Elias play two pieces, including a duet with his teacher when they sat beside each other and played "Mary Had A Little Lamb." 

Ellen herself plays the piano well as seen in her past Instagram posts and stories. 

