'Fake news': Sarah Lahbati denies insulting Annabelle Rama

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati has denounced as fake news a social art card claiming she spoke ill of her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama, this as the actress is embroiled in breakup rumors with husband Richard Gutierrez.

The actress shared the art card in question on her Instagram broadcast channel last Monday, which appeared to look like it was curated by a media outlet.

The art card contained a statement of Sarah supposedly calling Richard true husband material and a father figure but was allegedly affected by Annabelle's mothering.

"It seems he got brainwashed, that's why he changed. I can't stand the fact that my mother-in-law, you'd think, was not well-taken care of by her husband before," the art card read. "My advice to those planning to get married, get to know your future in-laws so you won't end up like me."

Quickly after sharing the art card, Sarah pointed to it as "fake news" in uppercase letters, "Just wanted to clear something and this is the last time (hopefully) that I'll have to do this. Please beware of fake news. I never said this."

Rumors of Sarah and Richard, who have been married for three years with two kids, calling it quits began when fans noticed the couple have not been posting about each other on social media as often as before.

Annabelle revealed last week that Richard and his two children have been staying with her for a month now, but admitted she didn't want the couple to separate out of concern for her grandchildren.

Amid such statements however, Annabelle called on followers to interpret who she viewed as a "devil woman" while Sarah's father Abdel posted a photo of his family, including Sarah, and wrote in the caption, "Enjoying every moment with family. The convoy keeps going and don't mind dogs barking."

