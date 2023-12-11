^

Entertainment

Zeus Collins, non-showbiz girlfriend Pauline Redondo exchange vows

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 10:28am
Zeus Collins, non-showbiz girlfriend Pauline Redondo exchange vows
Zeus Collins and Pauline Redondo
Nice Print Photography via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Zeus Collins is now married to his non-showbiz girlfriend Pauline Redondo. 

In Pauline's Instagram account, she shared snaps of their wedding taken by Nice Print Photography in San Antonio, Zambales. 

"Lord, you’ve been so good…" Pauline wrote. 

Zeus, meanwhile, shared Pauline's post. 

"Congratulations Bro and Sis!!!" Joross Gambosa commented. 

The wedding was attended by Vice Ganda, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzales, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Nikko Natividad, Wilbert Ross, Tom Doromal, McCoy de Leon and many others. 

Zeus proposed to Pauline during the Star Magic All-Star Games last year. 

RELATEDZeus Collins starts food biz with P50k capital, now has 43 branches

vuukle comment

ZEUS COLLINS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sarah Lahbati is all set to return to TV with the upcoming adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's film "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brenda Lee rocks Billboard HOT 100 with 65-year-old song

Brenda Lee rocks Billboard HOT 100 with 65-year-old song

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Guess who has been giving Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey a tough time at the charts these days?
Entertainment
fbtw
Allen Dizon weighs in on the success of Abot-Kamay na Pangarap

Allen Dizon weighs in on the success of Abot-Kamay na Pangarap

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
For “most awarded” indie actor Allen Dizon, it’s a proud moment to be part of a successful mainstream ...
Entertainment
fbtw
A mother-and-son trip to the Meralco Christmas Village

A mother-and-son trip to the Meralco Christmas Village

By Pat-P Daza | 10 hours ago
Last week, my son Paolo invited me to accompany him to the Meralco compound along Ortigas Ave. so we could explore their Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DongYan shares secret to solid reel-to-real life relationship &nbsp;

DongYan shares secret to solid reel-to-real life relationship  

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Amid reported celebrity breakups, reel-to-real life partners Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera have shared the secret to their...
Entertainment
fbtw

A symbol of Pinoy Christmas joy and beauty

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
That indeed is what Christmas in Our Hearts has become. Some years ago I thought of the song as a very good inducement to Christmas shopping. You hear it at the mall and you just feel like buying and buying and gifting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
In celebration of Disney’s 100 years, Zephanie Dimaranan was tapped to record the Tagalog version of Wish movie theme,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Michelle Marquez Dee belongs to that circle of Pinay beauty queens who strongly represented the country and left a lasting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with