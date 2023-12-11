Zeus Collins, non-showbiz girlfriend Pauline Redondo exchange vows

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Zeus Collins is now married to his non-showbiz girlfriend Pauline Redondo.

In Pauline's Instagram account, she shared snaps of their wedding taken by Nice Print Photography in San Antonio, Zambales.

"Lord, you’ve been so good…" Pauline wrote.

Zeus, meanwhile, shared Pauline's post.

"Congratulations Bro and Sis!!!" Joross Gambosa commented.

The wedding was attended by Vice Ganda, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzales, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Nikko Natividad, Wilbert Ross, Tom Doromal, McCoy de Leon and many others.

Zeus proposed to Pauline during the Star Magic All-Star Games last year.

