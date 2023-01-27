Zeus Collins starts food biz with P50k capital, now has 43 branches

Zeus Collins and his fiancee Pauline Redondo put up a Japanese food kiosk during the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer Zeus Collins revealed that he had almost wiped out his lifetime savings during the pandemic, but he turned what's left of it into stalls of Japanese food fare.

Together with his fiancee, Pauline Redondo, they put up two Japanese business concepts, Le Katsu and Ta Ramen Na, during the pandemic.

"Naubos ang savings ko, kabado na kasi nga nag-pandemic akala natin saglit lang then naubos ang savings ko. Parang mga 50,000 [pesos] na lang, siyempre mayroon tayong pamilya, nandiyan 'yung mama ko, mga kapatid ko na umaasa sa akin. Sabi ko, 'di ito puwede maubos ng ganito lang, kailangang makaisip ng paraan kasi walang show," he said in an interview with Pep.ph.

Le Katsu offers basic Japanese fares such as sushi rolls and rice bowls. It also has burgers and ramen. It is open to franchising. Collins said that his business now has 43 branches in locations such as Fairview, Araneta Farmers Cubao and Puregold Balintawak.

He might be handling his businesses well but the dancer in him is still open for dancing gigs.

Zeus said that as long as there are calls for him to dance and to perform, he is game for it.

RELATED: ‘Dancing makes me high’