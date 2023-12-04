^

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo named Ginebra Calendar Girl 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 4, 2023 | 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heaven Peralejo was recently unveiled as Ginebra San Miguel’s 2024 Calendar Girl during a media launch at The Westin Manila in Mandaluyong City. 

Best known for her acting in the movie “Nananahimik ang Gabi,” which earned her the Philippines' Best Actress award from the Asian Academy Creative Awards, Heaven shared that it is a dream come true for her to endorse an iconic brand.

“It’s such a beautiful milestone of my life to be part of Ginebra. When I was 18 years old, Gin Bilog with pineapple juice was my first drink. It’s a dream come true, my first drink is also my first big endorsement,” she said.  

With the theme “Philippine Fiesta,” the 2024 edition of the Ginebra San Miguel Calendar showcases Heaven in six vibrant fiesta layouts (Panagbenga, Lantern, Higantes, Pintados, Kadayawan and Masskara), embodying the vibrant spirit of Philippine Fiestas. 

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) marketing manager Ron Molina said that next year's calendar serves as a symbolic expression of optimism, unity and the resounding belief that brighter days are ahead. 

“Looking forward to 2024, we, at Ginebra, envision a year where the echoes of the pandemic are a distant memory. And the best way to move forward is to embrace a future filled with all-out celebrations, reminiscent of the joyous fiestas that define our culture,” he said. 

Group product manager Paolo Jose Tupaz described Heaven as a captivating and talented actress who perfectly captures the brand's attributes and the essence of the Philippine Fiesta. 

“Heaven’s authenticity, perseverance, courage and zest in life embodies the spirit of Ginebra and reflects the beauty, grace and dynamism of the Filipino culture,” he added.

Next year’s calendar showcases the beauty and diversity of Filipino culture, with stunning visuals inspired by the colorful and festive celebrations that take place across the archipelago. "The Rain in España" star described the popular drink as a staple in every Filipino’s drinking occasion, particularly during fiestas. 

“Hindi magiging buo ang celebration ng mga Pinoy kung walang Ginebra,” actress said. 

The Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl is a long-held tradition and important part of the brand’s history. Since its inception in 1988, beauty queens, actresses and models who have made their mark in their respective fields have graced it. Among them were Marian Rivera, Anne Curtis, Solenn Heusaff, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Sanya Lopez, Christelle Abello, Chie Filomeno and Yassi Pressman.

