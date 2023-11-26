Heaven Peralejo celebrates 24th birthday with degree

Actress Heaven Peralejo graduated with a Business Management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Affairs.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heaven Peralejo celebrated her 24th birthday yesterday with an important milestone — by earning a business degree.

"Starting my 24th year with a degree as I officially march as a graduate. Onto bigger and better things," the actress wrote on Instagram.

She posted her graduation picture and video where she was seen going up the stage to get her diploma.

Heaven took Business Management in Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Affairs.

The actress also posted photos of her birthday celebration with friends, including "Rain in Espana" leading man Marco Gallo.

