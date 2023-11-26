^

Entertainment

Heaven Peralejo celebrates 24th birthday with degree

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 4:11pm
Heaven Peralejo celebrates 24th birthday with degree
Actress Heaven Peralejo graduated with a Business Management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Affairs.
Heaven Peralejo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heaven Peralejo celebrated her 24th birthday yesterday with an important milestone — by earning a business degree. 

"Starting my 24th year with a degree as I officially march as a graduate. Onto bigger and better things," the actress wrote on Instagram. 

She posted her graduation picture and video where she was seen going up the stage to get her diploma. 

Heaven took Business Management in Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Affairs. 

The actress also posted photos of her birthday celebration with friends, including "Rain in Espana" leading man Marco Gallo. 

RELATED: Heaven and Marco 'bring out the best in each other'

vuukle comment

HEAVEN PERALEJO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Pinaghirapan ko 'yan': Arci Mu&ntilde;oz loses P500K from stolen debit card

'Pinaghirapan ko 'yan': Arci Muñoz loses P500K from stolen debit card

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Arci Muñoz revealed that her debit card was stolen while she was asleep during her flight from Japan to South...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon will help you make it in Hollywood

Dolly de Leon will help you make it in Hollywood

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“Hindi tayo madamot (We’re not selfish),” quipped our very own BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis says Yen Santos still his girlfriend, denies romance with Arra San Agustin

Paolo Contis says Yen Santos still his girlfriend, denies romance with Arra San Agustin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Paolo Contis clarified that he and girlfriend Yen Santos are still together. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollowed Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes over a rumored betrayal. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Netflix&rsquo;s Replacing Chef Chico puts the spotlight on Filipino cuisine

Netflix’s Replacing Chef Chico puts the spotlight on Filipino cuisine

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Filipino cuisine lands a starring role in the very first Filipino Netflix Original series, Replacing Chef Chico.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japanese star Mackenyu &lsquo;honored to be loved by Filipino fans&rsquo;

Japanese star Mackenyu ‘honored to be loved by Filipino fans’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Even just wearing a plain white shirt, black pants and sneakers, Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata still looked handsome when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera says MMFF movie 'Rewind' dream comeback project with Dingdong Dantes

Marian Rivera says MMFF movie 'Rewind' dream comeback project with Dingdong Dantes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Marian Rivera revealed that she has been wanting to star in a heavy drama movie for quite some time, and this year, she is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama

Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Park Min-young impressed Korean drama fans when they saw the newly released stills of her upcoming revenge drama titled "Marry...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Belle Mariano, Clara Benin lead 2024 Wish Music Awards nominees

SB19, Belle Mariano, Clara Benin lead 2024 Wish Music Awards nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
P-pop boy band SB19 led all nominees at the 2024 Wish Music Awards with four nods.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with