ABS-CBN, Star Magic on KathNiel breakup: 'Allow them to heal'

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and Star Magic said that they remain "steadfast" in their "unwavering support" for their talents Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in a joint statement released yesterday night.

The station and its talent arm also called on the public to respect the ex-couple as they go through their breakup.

"Let's respect their statements and refrain from adding more to what was already said or create fake news. They have not done any interviews or issued any new statements as they have already expressed their sentiments on their social media accounts. We ask everyone to respect them and allow them to heal and move on," read part of the joint statement.

Kathryn and Daniel formed part of one of the most popular and bankable reel love teams in the country. Popularly known as KathNiel, the two started starring in youth-oriented shows in 2011 and eventually headlined several movies and TV shows, playing each other's love interests.

They had been dating since 2012 but only admitted their relationship in 2018.

READ: Statement of ABS-CBN and Star Magic on Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla pic.twitter.com/wHIriyRBad — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 2, 2023

Last November 30, Kathryn and Daniel announced their breakup on their respective Instagram accounts.

As the statement pointed out, the former couple has not released any new statements but social media is still abuzz regarding the cause of the breakup, even dragging names of celebrities such as actress Andrea Brillantes and showbiz newcomer Gillian Vicencio.

Andrea has not posted anything related to the issue as of press time, while Gillian has denied any involvement in the couple's breakup through her X (formerly Twitter) post yesterday.

RELATED: 'What we had was real': Kathryn Bernardo breaks silence over breakup with Daniel Padilla