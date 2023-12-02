^

Entertainment

'Wag niyo po ako idamay dito': Gillian Vicencio denies involvement in KathNiel breakup

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 2, 2023 | 1:31pm
'Wag niyo po ako idamay dito': Gillian Vicencio denies involvement in KathNiel breakup
Composite image of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (left) and Gillian Vicencio (right).
ABS-CBN / Released, Star Magic, Gillian Vicencio via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Newbie actress Gillian Vicencio has denied any involvement in the most-talked about breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. 

Vicencio firmly denied any hand in the latest showbiz uncoupling while also asking for the public to respect the privacy of Kathryn and Daniel. 

"Wag niyo po ako idamay dito, hindi po totoo. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng respeto," wrote Vicencio on X. 

Vicencio's name was dragged into the controversial breakup after several Internet users named her as among the women involved in the ex-couple's breakup. 

Actress Andrea Brillantes is also dragged into the controversy but she has yet to issue any statement as of press time. 

Related: Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

Vicencio's X post was reposted with comment from popular event host and radio DJ Jhaiho. 

DJ Jhaiho reaffirmed Vicencio's claim and reiterated her innocence in the breakup. 

Vicencio worked with Kathryn and Daniel in the 2022 series "2 Good 2 Be True." She was also cast in Kathryn's latest solo starrer "A Very Good Girl." 

Kathryn and Daniel, also popularly known as KathNiel, announced on separate Instagram posts that they have separated after 11 years in relationship last November 30. 

RELATED: 'What we had was real': Kathryn Bernardo breaks silence over breakup with Daniel Padilla

vuukle comment

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHNIEL

KATHRYN BERNARDO

KATHRYN BERNARDO AND DANIEL PADILLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Separate photos of Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes in Spain have been trending online amid the actor's breakup with long-time...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo
play

'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Minutes after Kathryn Bernardo admitted that they have broken up, Daniel Padilla also announced their separation.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sofia Andres shared a post believed by Internet users to be pertaining to Andrea Brillantes after Sofia's friend Kathryn Bernardo...
Entertainment
fbtw
How will KathNiel breakup affect future love teams and showbiz projects?

How will KathNiel breakup affect future love teams and showbiz projects?

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
It’s safe to say that most of the population that follows Filipino pop culture is still reeling from the pain of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati shows support for Kathryn Bernardo after breakup with Daniel Padilla

Sarah Lahbati shows support for Kathryn Bernardo after breakup with Daniel Padilla

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Sarah Lahbati has delicately expressed her support for fellow actress and friend Kathryn Bernardo who recently split up with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 Filipino films to watch now at the cinemas

3 Filipino films to watch now at the cinemas

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
his week, three Filipino-produced films rolled into cinemas, showing that the industry isn’t giving up on theater audiences,...
Entertainment
fbtw
What&rsquo;s next for Nicole Borromeo after Miss International pageant?

What’s next for Nicole Borromeo after Miss International pageant?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Miss International 2023 third runner-up, Nicole Borromeo, reminisced about the good memories she made while competing in Tokyo,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez expect first baby

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez expect first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress Maja Salvador is expecting her first born with husband Rambo Nunez.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Strict pero malambing': Marian Rivera shares parenting style

'Strict pero malambing': Marian Rivera shares parenting style

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
For Marian Rivera, she wants to keep an open communication line with her two children, Zia, who recently turned eight, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with