'Wag niyo po ako idamay dito': Gillian Vicencio denies involvement in KathNiel breakup

Composite image of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (left) and Gillian Vicencio (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Newbie actress Gillian Vicencio has denied any involvement in the most-talked about breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Vicencio firmly denied any hand in the latest showbiz uncoupling while also asking for the public to respect the privacy of Kathryn and Daniel.

"Wag niyo po ako idamay dito, hindi po totoo. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng respeto," wrote Vicencio on X.

Wag niyo po ako idamay dito, hindi po totoo. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng respeto — Gillian Vicencio (@gasvicencio) December 1, 2023

Vicencio's name was dragged into the controversial breakup after several Internet users named her as among the women involved in the ex-couple's breakup.

Actress Andrea Brillantes is also dragged into the controversy but she has yet to issue any statement as of press time.

Vicencio's X post was reposted with comment from popular event host and radio DJ Jhaiho.

DJ Jhaiho reaffirmed Vicencio's claim and reiterated her innocence in the breakup.

Thats my GIRL!!!! Magsasalita dahil ALAM ang TOTOO! Hindi mananahimik para ipagtanggol ang sarili. HINDI PO TOTOO. Wag niyo idamay tong si Gillian. https://t.co/vqzi9hIK5J — DJ Jhaiho (@mor1019jhaiho) December 1, 2023

Vicencio worked with Kathryn and Daniel in the 2022 series "2 Good 2 Be True." She was also cast in Kathryn's latest solo starrer "A Very Good Girl."

Kathryn and Daniel, also popularly known as KathNiel, announced on separate Instagram posts that they have separated after 11 years in relationship last November 30.

