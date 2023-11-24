Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in December 2023

Clockwise: Stills from "Wonka," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Berlin," and "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

MANILA, Philippines — Do you hear what I hear?

The holidays are in full swing here in the Philippines, from the parols and fellow decorations to the Yuletide tunes ringing everywhere you go — Christmas has truly arrived.

And what better way to spend the holidays than pulling up to theaters to see 2023's final offerings in cinemas, or for the homebodies to pile on the couch for a good binge on the latest shows?

December promises to be jam-packed with an array of superheroes and demigods, concert films galore, K-dramas to die for, a particular chocolate-maker, and this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" (Dec. 1)

Directed by Beyonce

Starring Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter

Synopsis: The full documentation of Beyonce's "Renaissance" World Tour. From the tour's inception to its finale in Kansas City, Missouri, witness Beyonce's talents, passion, and hard work in her craft.

"Wonka" (Dec. 6)

Directed by Paul King

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant

Synopsis: The origin story of Willy Wonka, the famous and eccentric chocolatier from Roald Dahl's books, in his journey starting as a young adult selling chocolate in a small shop to the quirky worldwide sensation he would be remembered as.

"NCT Nation: To The World" (Dec. 6)

Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong

Starring NCT

Synopsis: The first ever offline concert of K-pop group NCT as a full group last August 26 in Incheon, South Korea, documented in this film with extra behind-the-scenes included.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" (Dec. 20)

Directed by James Wan

Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, and Amber Heard

Synopsis: Jason Momoa returns as DC's King of Atlantis, teaming up with half-brother and villain from the first "Aquaman" film Orm to stop the terror of Black Manta as he wields the cursed Black Trident.

49th Metro Manila Film Festival

The 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival will take place this month, with the 10 competing films showing in theaters from Christmas Day to January 7 next year.

"Becky & Badette"

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

Starring Eugene Domingo, Pokwang, Agot Isidro, Romnick Sarmenta, and Adrian Lindayag

Synopsis: Two best friends down on their luck are thrust into the spotlight after a viral video during their high school reunion, but with fame comes consequences — hilarious consequences.

"Broken Hearts Trip"

Directed by Lemuel C. Lorca

Starring Coco Martin and Jaclyn Jose

Synopsis: Five broken-hearted gay individuals join a reality competition that takes them around the country, the catch being they must be the only single contestant remaining at the trip's end to win the million-peso cash prize.

"Family of Two (A Mother and Son's Story)"

Directed by Nuel Naval

Starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards

Synopsis: A mother and son's relationship are put to the test.

"Firefly"

Directed by Zig Dulay

Starring Alessandra de Rossi, Euwenn Mikael Aleta, Yayo Aguila, Cherry Pie Picache, Max Collins, Miguel Tanfelix, and Dingdong Dantes

Synopsis: A young child sets off to find a fabled island of fireflies which he heard from his late mother's bedtime stories using "clues" from an old notebook.

"GomBurZa"

Directed by Pepe Diokno

Starring Dante Rivero, Cedric Juan, Enchong Dee, and Piolo Pascual

Synopsis: A biopic about the three Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora who were executed by garrote in 1872 on subversion charges from Spanish authorities.

"(K)ampon"

Directed by King Palisoc

Starring Beauty Gonzales, Derek Ramsay, Zeinab Harake, and Erin Rose Espiritu

Synopsis: A couple find their lives taking a dark turn when they come across a mysterious child.

"Mallari"

Directed by Derick Cabrido

Starring Piolo Pascual, Janella Salvador, JC Santos, Elisse Joson, and Gloria Diaz

Synopsis: Spanning three time periods, the film is a partly fictional account of Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines' first and only recorded serial killer.

"Penduko"

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

Starring Matteo Guidicelli, Cristine Reyes, John Arcilla, Kylie Verzosa, and Albert Martinez

Synopsis: The long-awaited reboot film of the comic book character Pedro Penduko, with Guidicelli taking up the titular role.

"Rewind"

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar

Starring Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Sue Ramirez, Joross Gamboa, and Coney Reyes

Synopsis: Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' first movie together in over a decade is about a rocky marriage that calls for reflection following an accident.

"When I Met You In Tokyo"

Directed by Rado Peru

Starring Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon, Cassy Legaspi, and Darren Espanto

Synopsis: Two elderly individuals cross paths to share their perspectives on tackling unconditional love sacrifices and aging.

Netflix

"Sweet Home Season 2" (Dec. 1)

Directed by Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, and Park So-hyun

Starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si, and Park Gyu-young

Synopsis: A continuation of Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan's webtoon of the same name where individuals fend off mysterious monsters from their apartment.

"The Archies" (Dec. 7)

Directed by Zouya Akhtar

Starring Agasta Nandya, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Vedang Raina

Synopsis: A live-action musical reimagining of the popular "Archie Comics" set in India during the 1960s.

"The Crown Season 6 - Part 2" (Dec. 14)

Created by Peter Morgan

Starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, and Bertie Carvel

Synopsis: The culmination of the series following the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last September 2022.

"Maestro" (Dec. 20)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Starring Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman

Synopsis: A biopic about the composer Leonard Bernstein, particularly his marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

"Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" (Dec. 22)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins

Synopsis: When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

"Gyeongseong Creature – Part One" (Dec. 22)

Directed by Jeong Dong-yun

Starring Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon

Synopsis: Two individuals confront a strange creature born of greed and battle against it for survival during the Japanese colonization of Korea in 1945.

"Berlin" (Dec. 29)

Directed by David Barrocal, Albert Pintó, and Geoffrey Cowper.

Starring Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenne, Tristán Ulloa, Julio Peña Fernández; Begoña Vargas, Joel Sánchez, Itziar Ituño, and Najwa Nimri

Synopsis: Alonso reprising his character Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin in this spin-off series set years before the events of "Money Heist" during the character's golden years as a renowned thief.

Disney+

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (Dec. 20)

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg

Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri

Synopsis: A live-action series adaptation of Riordan's novels, the first one following 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson being accused of stealing Zeus' thunderbolt.

"BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" (Dec. 20)

Starring BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

Synopsis: An eight-part documentary series following BTS' decade-long career to date featuring in-depth interviews with each of the group's members.

"What If...? Season 2" (Dec. 22)

Created by A.C. Bradley

Starring Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Lake Bell, Cynthia McWilliams, Mick Wingert, Cate Blanchett, Laurence Fishburne, and Atandwa Kani

Synopsis: The second season of the animated Marvel show that explores alternate timelines in the multiverse of what would happen if major events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened differently.

