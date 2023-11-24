^

Elijah Canlas confirms breakup with Miles Ocampo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 10:14am
Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Elijah Canlas confirmed that he and girlfriend Miles Ocampo have broken up. 

In his interview with ABS-CBN news entertainment reporter Ganiel Krishnan, Elijah said that they broke up a couple of months ago. 

"We went through a rough patch recently mainly because we are going through our own stuff," he said. 

Despite the breakup, Elijah said that they are not mad at each other and they are okay. 

"We are okay, we are not mad at each other. I'm always gonna have love for her and support her with what she does but right now we are taking our time figuring things out," he said. 

Elijah and Miles revealed that they were in a relationship in May 2022, a year after they started dating. 

RELATED: Miles Ocampo grateful for 'new life,' celebrates birthday after thyroid cancer surgery 

