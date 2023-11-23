Robi Domingo, Cathy Garcia-Molina deny unfollowing Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina and TV host Robi Domingo denied that they unfollowed Daniel Padilla.

In her Instagram account, Cathy posted a screenshot of a TikTok video showing that she allegedly doesn't follow Daniel anymore.

Cathy, however, said that she doesn't really follow Daniel in the first place.

“Mga bakla huwag niyo na po ako idamay dito. Wala talaga kayong makikitang supremo dj sa followed ko kasi hindi ko naman siya fina-follow noon pa," Cathy said.

“‘Di ko alam totoong account niya kasi. 20 nga lang fina follow ko e. Noon pa. Kaya Huwag na po nating gawing issue. Wala nga akong alam inangkupo," she added.

For his part, Robi shared Philstar.com’s art card and commented that it is not true that he unfollowed Daniel.

“This is so not true. Please check facts first,” he said.

Philstar.com checked and verified first that Daniel was not in Robi's Instagram following list before publishing the story yesterday. Upon checking today, as of press time, Daniel is still not in Robi's following list, which includes 554 accounts as of press time.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed yesterday that Chie Filomeno and Robi allegedly unfollowed Daniel and Andrea on Instagram, while Loisa Andalio and Miles Ocampo only allegedly unfollowed Andrea.

Earlier this month, veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that a source told him that Daniel and Andrea were allegedly secretly seeing each other.

"Talagang pinag-uusapan sa social media 'yung ngang diumano ang hiwalayan ni Daniel at Kathryn na ang dahilan daw ay si..." Ogie said.

"Sino?" asked Mama Loi.

"Eh siyempre hindi naman to confirmed ha. Kaya dapat marinig din natin ang panig nila. Kasi nili-link si Daniel kay Andrea Brillantes," Ogie answered.

"'Di ba nakakaloka," he added.

"Pero 'di ba, Nay, dati may mga gano'n na chika?" asked Mama Loi again.

"Oo nga eh, hanggang ngayon 'di mamatay-matay," Ogie said.

"Hindi nga, na ang pinagselosan ni Kathryn ay si Andrea Brillantes. Na may nag-chika pa sa akin na nagkikita ng lihim o pasikretong nagkikita si Daniel at si Andrea..." he further said in his talk show with Mama Loi.

