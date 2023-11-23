^

Entertainment

Robi Domingo, Cathy Garcia-Molina deny unfollowing Daniel Padilla

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 12:06pm
Robi Domingo, Cathy Garcia-Molina deny unfollowing Daniel Padilla
Robi Domingo will host the interactive game show popularized by ABS-CBN.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina and TV host Robi Domingo denied that they unfollowed Daniel Padilla. 

In her Instagram account, Cathy posted a screenshot of a TikTok video showing that she allegedly doesn't follow Daniel anymore. 

Cathy, however, said that she doesn't really follow Daniel in the first place. 

“Mga bakla huwag niyo na po ako idamay dito. Wala talaga kayong makikitang supremo dj sa followed ko kasi hindi ko naman siya fina-follow noon pa," Cathy said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kaybash1326 (@kaybash1326)

“‘Di ko alam totoong account niya kasi. 20 nga lang fina follow ko e. Noon pa. Kaya Huwag na po nating gawing issue. Wala nga akong alam inangkupo," she added. 

For his part, Robi shared Philstar.com’s art card and commented that it is not true that he unfollowed Daniel. 

“This is so not true. Please check facts first,” he said. 

Philstar.com checked and verified first that Daniel was not in Robi's Instagram following list before publishing the story yesterday. Upon checking today, as of press time, Daniel is still not in Robi's following list, which includes 554 accounts as of press time.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed yesterday that Chie Filomeno and Robi allegedly unfollowed Daniel and Andrea on Instagram, while Loisa Andalio and Miles Ocampo only allegedly unfollowed Andrea. 

Earlier this month, veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that a source told him that Daniel and Andrea were allegedly secretly seeing each other.

"Talagang pinag-uusapan sa social media 'yung ngang diumano ang hiwalayan ni Daniel at Kathryn na ang dahilan daw ay si..." Ogie said. 

"Sino?" asked Mama Loi.

"Eh siyempre hindi naman to confirmed ha. Kaya dapat marinig din natin ang panig nila. Kasi nili-link si Daniel kay Andrea Brillantes," Ogie answered.

"'Di ba nakakaloka," he added. 

"Pero 'di ba, Nay, dati may mga gano'n na chika?" asked Mama Loi again. 

"Oo nga eh, hanggang ngayon 'di mamatay-matay," Ogie said. 

"Hindi nga, na ang pinagselosan ni Kathryn ay si Andrea Brillantes. Na may nag-chika pa sa akin na nagkikita ng lihim o pasikretong nagkikita si Daniel at si Andrea..." he further said in his talk show with Mama Loi.

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

vuukle comment

CATHY GARCIA-MOLINA

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO

ROBI DOMINGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollowed Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes over a rumored betrayal. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Veteran television host Boy Abunda revealed that he was invited to be a judge at the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee&rsquo;s father touched by pageant fans&rsquo; love and support for daughter

Michelle Dee’s father touched by pageant fans’ love and support for daughter

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Michelle Dee’s father, Derek Dee, is grateful for the outpouring of love his daughter received following her Top 10...
Entertainment
fbtw
How to conquer your fear of public speaking

How to conquer your fear of public speaking

By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
If the idea of speaking in front of a large crowd makes you quiver and shiver, hopefully, you will find solace in the fact...
Entertainment
fbtw
Linlang fever rages on: A rollercoaster of love, hate and deception

Linlang fever rages on: A rollercoaster of love, hate and deception

By Kane Errol Choa | 13 hours ago
Social media is abuzz with ABS-CBN and Prime Video’s latest offering Linlang.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ayala Malls unveil more 'Symphony of Lights' locations, new gift exchange concept

Ayala Malls unveil more 'Symphony of Lights' locations, new gift exchange concept

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
The popular lights show at Ayala Malls, "Symphony of Lights," will be lit in more of its malls across the country in time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio looking for new 'Karate Kid'

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio looking for new 'Karate Kid'

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actors Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will be reprising their "The Karate Kid" roles for a new entry in the beloved franchise,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2

Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Yasmien Kurdi revealed that she and her husband Rey Soldevilla are expecting their second child. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maritoni Fernandez's daughter Lexi marries in UK

Maritoni Fernandez's daughter Lexi marries in UK

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Maritoni Fernandez's daughter Lexi tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner Harry Cordingley. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
The remaining members of K-pop group BTS have began the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with