Rhian Ramos, Celeste Cortesi have high hopes for Michelle Dee

MANILA, Philippines — The close friends of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee have full confidence in her to clinch the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Michelle is in El Salvador for the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant happening on Nov. 18 (Nov. 19, Philippine time).

Michelle’s best friend and housemate Rhian Ramos shared, “It’s kinda weird not seeing her in the house for a few weeks. But you know, what I feel really, I trust her, eh. And I saw how much she prepared, so I have a good feeling about the Miss Universe,” she told the press during the Opulence Ball 2023 held recently.

Rhian’s boyfriend Sam Verzosa chimed in, “She’s actually gonna win the Miss Universe.”

While Rhian was “a little bit sad” because she’s missing her best friend, she is excited for her at the same time.

“I’m excited for her also in this next portion of her life. I have absolute trust in her that she is going to give it her all and perform so well. She has impressed me so many times and she has amazed me so many times. And I think she’s about to do it again.”

Rhian always feels emotional toward her fellow Kapuso artist because she considers Michelle her “sister.” She said, “They are the family that we choose and I think just by being with her on her journey for the past two to three years, I witnessed how much she deserves it. I think that’s why I get so emotional for her.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi also wished her friend all the best. “I talked to her before she flew and I think she’s got this. She has prepared a lot for this pageant and you know I just wish her all the best and I trust her. So, I know she will do good with or without the crown.”

Celeb friends of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee ‘trust’ her to secure the fifth Miss U crown for the country.

When asked what tips she gave Michelle, she commented, “Michelle is always prepared. I don’t think she (needs it),” and continued, “Just enjoy the pageant because you’re gonna make (new) friends (out there) and you’re gonna learn a lot of things about yourself. So, at the end of the day, I think she’s got it, so I just hope she gives her best and enjoys every minute of it.”

“I think Michelle is like a total package, to be honest. I think she’s been working so hard even during the MUPH (Miss Universe Philippines) and I think she can actually get the Miss Universe crown. And I would be so happy for her. I think she’s doing everything she can.”

Michelle is the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

Gloria Diaz won the first Miss Universe crown for the Philippines in 1969, followed by Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

Michelle has ranked first in the Voice for Change voting category. Fans can still vote for her at https://v.citalks.com/vfc/entry/37. Likewise, one can also vote for her in the Fan Vote. The country that gets the highest votes will have an automatic placement in the semifinals. To vote, download the Miss Universe App, go to the Vote tab and vote Philippines.