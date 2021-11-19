
































































 




   







   















Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 12:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
From left: Billy Crawford, Vice Ganda
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?



That was the question asked by social media users after they noticed that Vice and his former “It’s Showtime” co-host no longer follow each other on Instagram. 



It can be recalled that Billy announced his network transfer to TV5 via Vice’s YouTube channel. The “Unkabogable Star” then assured Billy that they will remain a family despite his network shift. 



“Maaaring lumipat siya ng bahay, pero family pa rin tayo. Kaya kahit lumipat ka ng bahay, kahit saang bahay man tayo magpunta, magkakapamilya, family kita, at mahal na mahal kita,” Vice told Billy. 



 






 



“Kahit na magkatapat man 'yung mga bahay natin, family tayong dalawa, 'di ba? Magkakawayan tayo du'n sa magkakatapat nating bahay. At susuportahan natin ang isa’t isa,” he added. 



All was well between the two until “It’s Showtime” director Bobet Vidanes left the noontime show to direct its TV5 rival “Lunch Out Loud" hosted by Billy.



Since then, Bobet received indirect criticism from Vice since Bobet said that he left the show not for money but for health purposes. 



In last Wednesday's episode of "It's Showtime," Vice reacted during the "Madlang Pi-Poll" segment when this question was asked: "Anong ayaw mo? a. fake friends o b. fake news."



Celebrity contestant Jeff Canoy answered: “Worse, 'yung fake friends na nagbibigay pa ng fake news.”



“Ay yes! ‘Yung fake friends na nagbibigay pa ng fake news sa mga interview,” Vice agreed with Jeff.



Earlier, Vice also reacted to co-host Jugs Jugueta’s comment about fake friends.



“Wala, wala. 'Yan ‘yung mga ina-unfriend,” Jugs said.



“Tapos nagsasama-sama sila,” Vice added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

