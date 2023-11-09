^

Alden Richards gives special shout out to honest man

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 12:40pm
Alden Richards gives special shout out to honest man
Actor Alden Richards with Alexis Verdejolo Ohno
Alden Richards via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards commended the man who traveled from Bulacan to Mandaluyong just to return the missing cellphone of his cousin.

Alden posted a photo of him and Alexis on his Facebook account. 

"Disclaimer: Again... I don't usually do this but this person deserves to be seen.

"This morning, pagdating ko sa gym nalaman ko na nawawala 'yung phone ng pinsan ko thru Kuya Den (caretaker ng gym where I work out). Since my cousin and I don’t have any means of communication, agad-agad ginawa ko lahat ng way para ma-trace ko 'yung cellphone niya.

"To cut the story short, I had a call from an unknown number. Not knowing kung sino 'yun, sinagot ko. Nagulat ako na siya pala 'yung service driver na nasakyan ng pinsan ko going to the gym," the actor shared. 

Alden said that Alexis did not hesitate to bring back the cellphone as he traveled from Bulacan to Podium in Mandaluyong. 

"Hindi ako nagpakilala kung sino ako, pero nag-effort siya nu'ng sinabi ko kung pwede ko bang makuha 'yung phone. Without thinking twice, from Bulacan bumiyahe siya papuntang Podium, dahil meron akong screenings for 'Five Breakups And A Romance," he said. 

The actor refers to the screening of his movie with Julia Montes. 
 
"Kaya sa ‘yo Kuya Alexis Verdejolo Ohno, Mabuhay ka! Sana marami pang tao ang tumulad sayo. Maraming, maraming salamat," he added. 

RELATED'I did confess': Alden Richards admits falling in love with Maine Mendoza

