'I don't have beef with anyone': Olivia Rodrigo denies feud with Taylor Swift

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American artist Olivia Rodrigo has clarified once and for all that she has no beef with fellow singer-songwriter and music idol Taylor Swift.

Rumors first spread that the two singers had a falling out after Olivia's debut album "Sour" retroactively included writing credits for Taylor. It was followed by Taylor inviting Sabrina Carpenter, who was in an alleged love triangle with Olivia and Joshua Bassett, to be an opening act in her ongoing "Eras" tour.

Speculations were amplified after the release of Olivia's song "Vampire," the lead single of her newest album "GUTS," that the song was directed at Taylor. Olivia wrote the song that talks about an unidentified person using her and utilizing popular vampire references and lore in the lyrics.

Olivia thumbed down such rumors in an interview with The Guardian, "I was very surprised when people thought that."

"I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing," Olivia added with a nervous laugh.

The singer-songwriter also denied feud rumors in a separate interview with Rolling Stone, saying she does not pay attention to social media drama.

"I don't have beef with anyone," Rodrigo said. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say…There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."

Taylor does not seem to feel there is any bad blood between the two of them after supportively applauding Olivia when the latter performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The music video for "Vampire" won for Best Editing, while Taylor won a total of nine awards, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year, where Olivia was also nominated.

