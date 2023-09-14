^

Entertainment

'I don't have beef with anyone': Olivia Rodrigo denies feud with Taylor Swift

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 2:45pm
'I don't have beef with anyone': Olivia Rodrigo denies feud with Taylor Swift
Singers Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Getty Images via AFP / Theo Wargo, AFP / Timothy A. Clary

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American artist Olivia Rodrigo has clarified once and for all that she has no beef with fellow singer-songwriter and music idol Taylor Swift.

Rumors first spread that the two singers had a falling out after Olivia's debut album "Sour" retroactively included writing credits for Taylor. It was followed by Taylor inviting Sabrina Carpenter, who was in an alleged love triangle with Olivia and Joshua Bassett, to be an opening act in her ongoing "Eras" tour.

Speculations were amplified after the release of Olivia's song "Vampire," the lead single of her newest album "GUTS," that the song  was directed at Taylor. Olivia wrote the song that talks about an unidentified person using her and utilizing popular vampire references and lore in the lyrics.

Olivia thumbed down such rumors in an interview with The Guardian, "I was very surprised when people thought that."

Related: LIST: MTV Video Music Awards 2023 winners, led by Taylor Swift

"I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing," Olivia added with a nervous laugh.

The singer-songwriter also denied feud rumors in a separate interview with Rolling Stone, saying she does not pay attention to social media drama.

"I don't have beef with anyone," Rodrigo said. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say…There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."

Taylor does not seem to feel there is any bad blood between the two of them after supportively applauding Olivia when the latter performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The music video for "Vampire" won for Best Editing, while Taylor won a total of nine awards, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year, where Olivia was also nominated.

RELATED: Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years

vuukle comment

OLIVIA RODRIGO

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel

TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. reiterated that they own the YouTube channel of "Eat Bulaga" and they did...
Entertainment
fbtw
What has Liza Soberano been up to in Korea?

What has Liza Soberano been up to in Korea?

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
If fans have been wondering about Liza Soberano traveling back and forth to South Korea, particularly this year, the actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael V sings about 'pasosyal pero purita' in new 'Bubble Gang' parody

Michael V sings about 'pasosyal pero purita' in new 'Bubble Gang' parody

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Trust Michael V to come up with another socially relevant parody about living beyond one's means in the latest episode of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'May bumbunan na s'ya': Juancho Trivino 'kontrabida' again to Barbie Forteza, David Licauco
play

'May bumbunan na s'ya': Juancho Trivino 'kontrabida' again to Barbie Forteza, David Licauco

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Juancho Trivino will continue to antagonize Barbie Forteza and David Licauco sans a friar's robe and with his head full of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bautista leads roster of newest NYMA talents

Christian Bautista leads roster of newest NYMA talents

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Christian Bautista leads the roster of talents who recently signed with NYMA (Now You Must Aspire), the tradigital talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Nothing fazed rapper Nicki Minaj as she pulled off hosting and performing duties at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20

World of Frozen to open in HK Disneyland on November 20

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is getting ready for the opening of World of Frozen, the world’s first and largest “Frozen”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted fan girling over co-singer Demi Lovato on the MTV Video Music Awards held earlier toda...
Entertainment
fbtw
R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'

R'Bonney Gabriel, 'Here Lies Love' producers hailed 'Outstanding Filipinos in America'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel and the producers of Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" were among the award recipients...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: MTV Video Music Awards 2023 winners, led by Taylor Swift

LIST: MTV Video Music Awards 2023 winners, led by Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift dominated the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with nine wins from 11 nominations, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with