Dimples Romana says Angel Locsin, Neil Arce enjoying private life

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana revealed that Angel Locsin and Neil Arce are enjoying their time together.

Angel is currently on break from showbiz and inactive on her social media accounts.

In an interview with the media, Dimples said she just recently saw her close friend.

“She’s happy. I saw her a few days ago. So, I saw her before the launch and then I saw her again, oo. Ano siya, she’s happy. Kasi, nagmamahalan naman sila ni Neil," Dimples said.

When asked if Angel is ready for a showbiz comeback, Dimples said, "“Parang hindi pa muna. Nakita ko naman kasi parang enjoy na enjoy sila sa kwarto nila.”

“Eh, siyempre, saan ako papasok? Una sa lahat, best friend ako para sa sala humang-out no! Sabi ko kay Neil, ‘Hoy, buksan n’yo yang pinto! Wow!" she added.

Dimples also said that the couple spends most of their time in their bedroom.

“Eh, doon sila kasi malamig ang aircon nila. Hahaha! Ano ba ‘tong mga niri-reveal ko? Baka mamaya paluin ako ni Neil!” she said.

She also commented on the rumored breakup between the two.

“Juice ko, hindi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yun. Hindi kami nag-uusap tungkol diyan. Hindi nga lumalabas ng kwarto para mag-hiwalayan sila," she said.

