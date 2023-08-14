^

Entertainment

Dimples Romana reveals daughter Callie will soon fly commercial planes after passing theory tests

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 4:43pm
Dimples Romana reveals daughter Callie will soon fly commercial planes after passing theory tests
Dimples Romana with her daughter Callie.
Dimples Romana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Dimples Romana is one proud mother as she shared that her eldest, Callie, is only a final flight test and a few flight hours away from getting her license to fly a commercial plane. 

The "Iron Heart" star shared the good news in a long Instagram post that showed her conversation with her daughter. 

"What a GAL this Captain of ours @callieahmee. We did good on this one Ta @papaboyetonline even when we thought there’s nothing we’re doing right as parents. This @callieahmee of ours keeps making us look like cool parents," began Dimples, tagging her husband Boyet Ahmee. 

"As of today, ALL CPL (Commercial Pilot’s License) Theory exams PASSED. Now down to flight hours na lang and final flight tests and she’s about to get her wings and license na din to fly commercial planes," the actress shared. 

Dimples said she was happy for her daughter's latest achievement as it was difficult to do "distant parenting" to their 19-year-old daughter. Callie has been going to an aviation school in Australia. 

Last year, she was able to fly a plane solo. 

Dimples ended her most recent Instagram post with a message of affirmation for her daughter. 

"Mahirap na nga maging magulang. Di pa pinadadali ng layo at pagkakataon... but in all things WE TRUST. And we TAKE LEAPS of FAITH. Your heart Capt @callieahmee has proven time and time again that you my child, have what it takes to not only be successful but more importantly HAPPY. I hope you know ate that no matter what happens, however difficult circumstances may become, that Dad and I will always cheer you on in everything," Dimples wrote. 

RELATED: Dimples Romana's teen daughter launches rattan bag line

vuukle comment

CALLIE AHMEE

DIMPLES ROMANA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe leaves 'Batang Quiapo' to prepare for wedding

Lovi Poe leaves 'Batang Quiapo' to prepare for wedding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Lovi Poe has reportedly filmed advance episodes of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" before leaving for Europe. 
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'
play

David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The trio of David Licauco, Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are currently the talk of the town as fans are divided between the...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Eras Tour: My Swiftie daughter&rsquo;s account of a &lsquo;life-changing show&rsquo;

The Eras Tour: My Swiftie daughter’s account of a ‘life-changing show’

By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
By now, I’m sure Taylor Swift fans have heard about how grand the pop artist’s record-breaking Eras tour has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim &mdash; NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim — NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) absolved Kapamilya host Luis Manzano in the Syndicated Estafa complaint against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hear Jo Koy sing: Netflix's 'The Monkey King' a great back-to-school treat

Hear Jo Koy sing: Netflix's 'The Monkey King' a great back-to-school treat

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Following the success of his Netflix comedy special “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” Jo Koy can next be seen, or rather...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco adds construction company to his businesses

David Licauco adds construction company to his businesses

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Actor David Licauco is now also an owner of a construction company apart from running restaurants. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood strikes: Dolly de Leon can promote local films, but not international projects
Exclusive

Hollywood strikes: Dolly de Leon can promote local films, but not international projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Dolly de Leon is a member of SAG-AFTRA which is currently on strike asking for better wages for actors and putting in place...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

Nadine Lustre, 'Family Matters' among FAMAS 2023 major winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry "Family Matters" was the big winner at the 2023 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with