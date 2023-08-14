Dimples Romana reveals daughter Callie will soon fly commercial planes after passing theory tests

MANILA, Philippines — Dimples Romana is one proud mother as she shared that her eldest, Callie, is only a final flight test and a few flight hours away from getting her license to fly a commercial plane.

The "Iron Heart" star shared the good news in a long Instagram post that showed her conversation with her daughter.

"What a GAL this Captain of ours @callieahmee. We did good on this one Ta @papaboyetonline even when we thought there’s nothing we’re doing right as parents. This @callieahmee of ours keeps making us look like cool parents," began Dimples, tagging her husband Boyet Ahmee.

"As of today, ALL CPL (Commercial Pilot’s License) Theory exams PASSED. Now down to flight hours na lang and final flight tests and she’s about to get her wings and license na din to fly commercial planes," the actress shared.

Dimples said she was happy for her daughter's latest achievement as it was difficult to do "distant parenting" to their 19-year-old daughter. Callie has been going to an aviation school in Australia.

Last year, she was able to fly a plane solo.

Dimples ended her most recent Instagram post with a message of affirmation for her daughter.

"Mahirap na nga maging magulang. Di pa pinadadali ng layo at pagkakataon... but in all things WE TRUST. And we TAKE LEAPS of FAITH. Your heart Capt @callieahmee has proven time and time again that you my child, have what it takes to not only be successful but more importantly HAPPY. I hope you know ate that no matter what happens, however difficult circumstances may become, that Dad and I will always cheer you on in everything," Dimples wrote.

