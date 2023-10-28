Next attraction: Movies, series showing this November 2023

Clockwise: Stills from "Wish," "Napoleon," "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and "The Marvels"

SINGAPORE, Singapore — Halloween can step aside, at least a little bit, because the holiday fever returns with a side of blockbuster releases in theaters and streaming.

From the early days of Panem and a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to one last hurrah from the British royal family and Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary, November promises some penultimate entertainment this 2023.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms.

Cinemas

"Five Nights at Freddy's" (Nov. 1)

Directed by Emma Tammi

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson

Synopsis: The popular horror game franchise hits the silver screen! A young man takes up a job as a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Unfortunately, what seems to be a simple gig is anything but, as the restaurant has a few secrets inside.

"The Marvels" (Nov. 8)

Directed by Nia DaCosta

Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Samuel L. Jackson

Synopsis: The powers of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan become entangled, and the presence of a Kree warrior revolutionary might have some involvement.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" (Nov. 15)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis

Synopsis: Sixty-four (64) years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow was tasked in mentoring District 12's Lucy Gray Baird at the 10th annual Hunger Games.

"Trolls Band Together" (Nov. 15)

Directed by Walt Dohrn

Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric André,

Synopsis: In this third installment of the "Trolls" franchise, Poppy learns Branch was once part of her favorite now-disbanded boyband with his brothers, and the two must save one of Branch's siblings kidnapping pop-star villains.

"Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul" (Nov. 15)

Directed by Kring Kim

Starring Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Karylle Tatlonghari, Alora Sasam, Enzo Almario, Pepe Herrera

Synopsis: A policewoman disguises herself as a tour guide while on a secret mission in South Korea in pursuit of a dangerous fugitive.

"Wish" (Nov. 22)

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn

Starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Natasha Rothwell, Victor Garber

Synopsis: A teenage girl sees her pleas answered when an actual shooting star that grants wishes falls from the sky.

"Thanksgiving" (Nov. 22)

Directed by Eli Roth

Starring Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Rock Hoffman, Gina Gershon

Synopsis: A mysterious serial killer named John Carver arrives in a Massachusetts town with his own intentions of celebrating Thanksgiving.

"The Seagull" (Nov. 28)

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

Starring Emilia Clarke, Jason Barnett, Robert Glenister, Tom Rhys Harries

Synopsis: Four individuals with dreams of their own turn on each other when there is nowhere left to turn in their isolation in this filmed adaptation of Anya Reiss' 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov's classic play.

"Napoleon" (Nov. 29)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Rupert Everett

Synopsis: A film about Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power through the lens of his addictive and volatile relationship with his first wife, the Empress Joséphine.

"Asian Persuasion" (Nov. 29)

Directed by Jhett Tolentino

Starring Dante Basco, KC Concepcion, Paolo Montalban, Kevin Kreider, Yam Concepcion, Geneva Carr

Synopsis: A recently divorced chef tries to set up his ex-wife for another relationship to avoid some legal repercussions. In the process, he realizes feelings for her still remain.

"The Boy and the Heron" (Nov. 29)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Starring Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Sh?hei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi, Jun Kunimura

English dubbing by Luca Padovan, Robert Pattinson, Karen Fukuhara, Gemma Chan, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Dave Bautista

Synopsis: Through encounters with his friends and uncle, Miyazaki's feature return from retirement follows a teenage boy's psychological development. He enters a magical world with a talking grey heron after finding an abandoned tower in his new town.

Netflix

"Nyad" (Nov. 3)

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans

Synopsis: Senior marathon swimmer Diana Nyad attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida in open ocean.

"The Killer" (Nov. 10)

Directed by David Fincher

Starring Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton

Synopsis: After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

"Leo" (Nov. 21)

Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Starring Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Allison Strong, Jo Koy

Synopsis: A 74-year-old lizard and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.

Prime Video

"BTS: Yet To Come" (Nov. 3)

Directed by Oh Yoon-dong

Starring BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V

Synopsis: The filmed concert of BTS' performance last October 2022 when the group performed in Busan, South Korea as part of the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Disney+

"Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story" (Nov. 3)

Directed by Daryl Goodrich

Starring Keanu Reeves, Simon Britton, Jenson Button, Ross Brawn

Synopsis: A four-part documentary series about how Brawn's team won Formula 1 in 2009 after just a £1 (P69) purchase.

"Vigilante" (Nov. 8)

Directed by Choi Jeong-yeol

Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, Kim So-jin

Synopsis: A model police academy student has a separate vigilante life dispensing justice to criminals who evade the law.

