^

Entertainment

Ellen Adarna delights fans with first TikTok post

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 5:09pm
Ellen Adarna delights fans with first TikTok post
Actress-model Ellen Adarna
Ellen Adarna via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media favorite and actress Ellen Adarna's first TikTok video is warmly welcomed by her fans. 

Currently inactive in showbiz, the actress keeps her fans updated by regularly holding a question and answer portion on her Instagram or posting photos of her and also inactive husband, actor Derek Ramsay. 

In her video uploaded yesterday, Ellen is seen looking at the camera with the text "Learning TikTok" on the video. She breaks into a smile while a sped up version of Punch and Loco's song "Say Yes," a sound track of the 2016 hit historical fantasy drama "Scarlet Heart Ryeo," serves as her video's background song. 

The second post in the account with the blue check mark said that she has a new profile photo. 

Ellen has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, while she and Derek maintains a YouTube channel with 95,000 subscribers. 

@maria.elena.adarna omg TikTok #fyp ? Say Yes by Loco Punch speed up version - yuri

RELATED: Ellen Adarna to remove IUD, planning to have baby with Derek Ramsay

vuukle comment

ELLEN ADARNA

TIKTOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice Ganda laughs off criminal charges filed by Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas
play

Vice Ganda laughs off criminal charges filed by Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda just laughed off a query regarding the filing of criminal charges against him and boyfriend Ion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramos&rsquo; rumored romance with Michelle Dee
Exclusive

Sam Verzosa reacts to girlfriend Rhian Ramos’ rumored romance with Michelle Dee

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Tutok To Win Party-List Representative Samuel “Sam” Verzosa Jr. just laughed off the rumored romance between his...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Malaki ang respeto ko sa kanila': Maricel Soriano wants to work with Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta

'Malaki ang respeto ko sa kanila': Maricel Soriano wants to work with Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Sharon Cuneta

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Diamond Star Maricel Soriano wants to have a project with Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos and Superstar...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

Ricky Lee breaks silence over 'hawi' incident with Pia Wurtzbach by security guard

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
National artist Ricky Lee broke his silence after being pushed away by a guard when Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach approached...
Entertainment
fbtw
Toma Cayabyab honored to work with national artists

Toma Cayabyab honored to work with national artists

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
“For me, this is like a dream come true, and it’s something that I really enjoy.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'I say this with honesty': Megan Young says 'Royal Blood' cast genuine friends

'I say this with honesty': Megan Young says 'Royal Blood' cast genuine friends

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Megan Young said that she has become friends with her "Royal Blood" co-stars.
Entertainment
fbtw
London Fashion Week trends: Sheer, frills are back

London Fashion Week trends: Sheer, frills are back

By Caroline Taix | 2 hours ago
Transparent and revealing looks will make a comeback for spring and summer 2024, according to trends spotted at Lon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miel Pangilinan on Internet user telling her to stop eating rice: 'Unwarranted, pretty offensive'

Miel Pangilinan on Internet user telling her to stop eating rice: 'Unwarranted, pretty offensive'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
The daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan shared on TikTok that she has been receiving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gucci debuts new creative director at Milan Fashion Week

Gucci debuts new creative director at Milan Fashion Week

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
Milan Fashion Week kicked off six days of shows by the top names in Italian fashion with expectations high for the debut...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with