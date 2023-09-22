Ellen Adarna delights fans with first TikTok post

MANILA, Philippines — Social media favorite and actress Ellen Adarna's first TikTok video is warmly welcomed by her fans.

Currently inactive in showbiz, the actress keeps her fans updated by regularly holding a question and answer portion on her Instagram or posting photos of her and also inactive husband, actor Derek Ramsay.

In her video uploaded yesterday, Ellen is seen looking at the camera with the text "Learning TikTok" on the video. She breaks into a smile while a sped up version of Punch and Loco's song "Say Yes," a sound track of the 2016 hit historical fantasy drama "Scarlet Heart Ryeo," serves as her video's background song.

The second post in the account with the blue check mark said that she has a new profile photo.

Ellen has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, while she and Derek maintains a YouTube channel with 95,000 subscribers.

