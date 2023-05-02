Ellen Adarna to remove IUD, planning to have baby with Derek Ramsay

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she and husband Derek Ramsay are planning to have a baby this year.

In a report by PEP, Ellen said that they are hoping for a baby girl.

"Yeah, this year, this year na. Well, sana girl para tapos na ang boxing, kasi we both have boy and we only want one na lang," she said.

"I always wanted a girl, but whatever, basta healthy," she added.

Ellen said that she will have the IUD or intrauterine device removed from her so they can have a baby on the Year of the Dragon.

“Dragon baby kaya kailangang manganak ako after February 10 [next year] para year of the Dragon, so, naka-schedule 'yan,” she said.

