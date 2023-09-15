^

Tony Tony Chopper debut? Netflix renews 'One Piece' for season 2

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 3:51pm
Tony Tony Chopper debut? Netflix renews 'One Piece' for season 2
"One Piece" is a popular Japanese anime that tells the adventures of a straw-hat-wearing young man named Luffy, who goes and meets people in his conquest to find a treasure called "One Piece" in his desire to be proclaimed the "Pirate King." 
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda said Netflix will renew the show for a second season. 

In a statement released to the media, Oda said their hard work for season 1 paid off as people around the world loved it.

“To the Straw Hat Grand Fleet: What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action ONE PIECE? I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it,” Oda said.  

“To everyone who's been a fan of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who experienced ONE PIECE for the first time, thank you so much. Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward,” he added. 

He also teased the introduction of Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action. 

“It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!” he said. 

The “One Piece” live-action adaptation continues to make waves, winning the hearts of fans all over the world. Since its release, the show has been the number one title globally on Netflix with 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks. 

The series reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and debuted at no. 1 in 46. It earned a high audience score of 96% from 10,000+ ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently among Netflix’s highest audience scores ever. 

The show also became a social media sensation with more than 4 billion search impressions for #onepiecenetflix on TikTok alone, and continues to generate buzz and trend globally across social platforms. The cast has also experienced a boom in their social media, gaining more than a million followers over the last couple of months.

