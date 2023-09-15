^

MTRCB exposes rape, death threats vs Chair Lala Sotto

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 8:46am
MTRCB exposes rape, death threats vs Chair Lala Sotto
MTRCB Chair Lala Sotto
MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) condemned what it described as disturbing threats against its chairperson, Lala Sotto, recently received a week after it suspended ABS-CBN’s live noontime show "It’s Showtime" for 12 airing days after getting several complaints about how the program’s hosts, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez’s alleged indecent acts in the “Isip Bata” segment.

In a statement released to media, MTRCB  noted how netizens turned to its official social media pages “to express their grievances in an inappropriate and harmful manner, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of the Chairperson.”

“Over the past weeks, we have experienced an unfortunate surge in threatening messages on our official social media pages, including explicit rape and death threats directed at Chairperson Lala Sotto," the statement read.

“Chairperson Lala Sotto is a dedicated public servant who has spent her career advocating for responsible and inclusive media content. She has consistently championed the importance of media content that respects cultural sensitivities while contributing positively to the Philippine entertainment industry.” MTRCB Vice Chairman Njel De Mesa, said.

“No Filipino deserves such kind of unfounded personal attack. We must not resort to personal attacks because our agency is just doing its mandate. We are happy that our Chair is very active in discharging the functions of our office based on existing laws.” MTRCB Executive Director II Atty. Mamarico Sansarona Jr., added.

The statement added that while the MTRCB recognizes the importance of constructive criticism and open dialogue, it strongly condemns any form of threats, harassment, or violence, both online and offline. It explained that this is  illegal, and “runs counter to the principles of a Filipino value-based media and entertainment culture that the MTRCB upholds.”

MTRCB assured viewers that it will continue to make sure that television and  movie content follows the country’s cultural values and norms. It encouraged constructive public dialogue, stressing the value of “civil discourse and responsible criticism.”

