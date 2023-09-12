^

Entertainment

Michael V sings about 'pasosyal pero purita' in new 'Bubble Gang' parody

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 8:45am
Michael V sings about 'pasosyal pero purita' in new 'Bubble Gang' parody
Michael V parodies Lola Amour's hit song "Raining in Manila" in an episode of "Bubble Gang."
Screengrab from YouLol YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Trust Michael V to come up with another socially relevant parody about living beyond one's means in the latest episode of the weekly gag show "Bubble Gang." 

The comic genius dons a shiny '60s-inspired performance outfit and sports a pompadour hairstyle. 

Singing to the popular tunes of the hit song "Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour with his trademark witty lyrics, Michael V sticks out like a sore thumb as he sings to the queue of people in a coffee shop. 

"You've been waiting here sa pila para sa isang kape / Ba't ang t'yaga niyo sa pila 'di ba mahal na ang kape?" Michael V sings around the coffee shop, to the confusion of the customers. 

'"Di ba wala na kayong pera e ba't ka pa bumibili?" he continues. 

As he goes his way around making the customers uncomfortable with his provocative lyrics, those who are watching the parody likewise can relate as Michael V's song hits home. 

"Yayamanin ba kayong taga-rito / Tiyak na hindi sapat ang kinikita nyong lahat sa araw-araw / Tigilan mo na ang gastos mo sa kape / Panay pa-sosyal pero purita pa rin / Nakatambak ang bayarin / Ang kapal talaga ng mukha mo / Sinong niloloko mo?" he sings. 

Internet users left their comments on the YouTube channel of YouLol as well as on social media. 

"It’s not just about that coffee. It’s about consumers seeing brands as status symbols. Bitoy incredibly uses comedy (subtle minsan) for social criticism. Bravo," read one comment on YouTube. 

"Probably the best song of Bitoy! Tamaan ang lahat nang pasosyal pero purita pa rin! Ang kulturang Pinoy, kahit walang malamon basta makapag sabing nakabili nang mamahaling kape! Pwe!" read another. — Video from YouLol YouTube channel

