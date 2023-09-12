^

'May bumbunan na s'ya': Juancho Trivino 'kontrabida' again to Barbie Forteza, David Licauco

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Juancho Trivino will continue to antagonize Barbie Forteza and David Licauco sans a friar's robe and with his head full of hair when the trio returns to primetime beginning this week on GMA-7's "Maging Sino Ka Man." 

Juancho plays Gilbert, a character portrayed by Edu Manzano in the 1991 film with the same title. Barbie and David, meanwhile, play the roles of Monique and Carding, respectively. Sharon Cuneta and Robin Padilla played the roles in the 1991 film. 

The three actors last worked on the hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" (MCAI), which ended on a high note last February. 

Barbie and David played Klay and Fidel, respectively. They were two of the show's main leads and protagonists. 

Juancho hit a lot of nerves as the obsessed, cunning priest Padre Salvi, who is easily distinguishable by his brown priest robe and his tonsure, a practice by medieval Catholic priests who shave a part of their scalp as a sign of religious devotion. 

"'Yung difference lang siyempre 'yung damit ko, 'yung buhok ko," said Juancho at the show's recent press conference. 

He agreed when the follow-up question said that his hairstyle is different from MCAI, saying that in this show he has a full head of hair. 

In the trailer, Juancho as Gilbert is talking to Juan Rodrigo who plays Miguel. Miguel tells Gilbert that Belinda (played by Jean Garcia) is reaching out to her daughter who is Monique. He worries that all that they have done for the company will be wasted once it will be handed to another, who is presumed to be Monique. 

Based on a much longer trailer, Belinda and Monique are estranged. Monique resents her mother for leaving her and their father behind when she was a young girl. 

Coincidentally, Rodrigo is another actor who co-starred with the three in MCAI. He played Kapitan Tiago, the father of Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose). 

Another MCAI actress, Rain Matienzo, is in "Maging Sino Ka Man." She plays Tetay, a friend of Monique. In MCAI, she played Salome, Elias' (Rocco Nacino) beloved. 

RELATED: ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

