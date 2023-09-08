ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

MANILA, Philippines — For actor-politician ER Ejercito, David Licauco can be the next Rudy Fernandez or Ace Vergel. He also believes that Barbie Forteza can be this generation's Nora Aunor or Vilma Santos.

The '90s action star and former governor of Laguna heaped praises for his co-stars in the upcoming primetime show "Maging Sino Ka Man," premiering next Monday, September 11, on GMA-7.

"Kaya nandito ako para sumuporta, umalalay, at payuhan because I highly believe that David Licauco, as an action star, can be the next Ace Vergel and the next Rudy Fernandez.

"And I also highly believe that Barbie Forteza can be the next Nora Aunor or Vilma Santos of the new generation," Ejercito said.

Ejercito joins the popular love team of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco a.k.a. BarDa, which is returning to primetime slot after last February's hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Jeric Raval, another '90s action star and starring in the upcoming drama, agreed.

"As an action star, nakikita ko naman kay David, acting-wise, nakita ko 'yung trailer, I believe he will go places. Although hindi pa kami nagkaka-trabaho at mahahasa pa 'yan. So, masusundan pa ng ilang mga action serye. Baka malinyahan niya 'yun.

"Kagaya ng sinabi ni Gov [ER] kanina, siya 'yung susunod na Rudy Fernandez, Ace Vergel. Nakikita ko rin naman sa kanya 'yun," said Jeric.

Ejercito and Raval were among the stars that enjoyed the popularity of action films in the 1990s. ER considers the late Rudy Fernandez and Ace Vergel as his contemporaries, as well as Senators Bong Revilla and Robin Padilla. He recently returned to TV via the weekend action comedy show, "Walang Matigas Na Pulis," the adaptation of the 1990s film series starring Bong Revilla. The TV adaptation was aired on GMA-7 with Revilla and Beauty Gonzalez as leads.

Jeric also starred in the same recent TV adaptation. His action contemporaries belong to the mid- to late- 1990s action stars that include Raymart Santiago and Joko Diaz.

It takes one to know one

Ejercito said that he knows that David can be the next action star because of his over four decades in showbiz. He disclosed that he and David have the same manager, Arnold Vegafria.

"Kasi kami, batang '80s ako e. Ka-age ni Jean Garcia. Si Pareng Jeric, '90s. Kaming mga beterano, alam namin.

"Ako 40 years na ako sa industry, once we see an actor or actress, nakikita na namin ang potential and they have the potential to be the next Nora, Vilma or next Rudy, Ace," he said.

He also noted BarDa's strong chemistry, adding that apart from being tagged as the next iconic stars, Barbie and David can follow the popularity of the love teams of Nora Aunor and Tirso Cruz III or Vilma Santos and Edgar "Bobot" Mortiz.

The actor-politician emphasized, though, that there is no instant action star.

"For me being in the industry for 40 years, there is no instant action star. You have to really train hard for it... One in a million chance itong binigay kay brother David at dapat galingan talaga niya.

"I see in him the passion, dedication and commitment na he can really be and he has the potential maging next Rudy Fernandez or Ace Vergel. What's important is he has a positive mindset and he's dead set to become the next Rudy Fernandez or Ace Vergel. The next action star. Kasi sa generation ngayon, wala kang makikitang magaling na action star. Athletic naman siya. Kailangan kasi 'pag action star ka, athletic ka. Magaling ka sa action scenes, street fighting, sword fighting, arnis, chako, switch blade. Lahat dapat pag-aralan mo 'yan.

"Kami ni pareng Jeric, marami na kaming scars sa katawan. Battle-scarred na kami. Kailangan magka-sugat siya at marami ka pang sugat na makukuha bago ka maging magaling at tunay na action star. Papasa naman sa akin ang kanyang (David) initial salvo," the actor-politician added.

BarDa reacts

Ever humble, Barbie is thankful for the compliment but downplays the comparison to Vilma and Nora.

"Grabe naman po 'yun, Gov. Naku po. Dalawa po 'yun sa mga pinaka-iniidolo ko sa industriya natin. Siguro po, nagpapasalamat na lang po ako dahil sa isang iconic actor like Gov na mapansin 'yung trabaho ko is such as fulfilling moment for me. Enough na po 'yun. Masyado na pong mataas ang Ms. Nora and Ms. Vilma. I'm just very happy na some of our respected actors today ay napapansin ang trabaho natin. 'Yun na lang po. Maraming salamat po," Barbie noted.

She commended David for his dedication into portraying Carding, originally played by Robin Padilla in the 1991 film. She plays Sharon Cuneta's Monique.

Barbie revealed that David insisted on attending personal acting workshops and stunt training. It is noted how athletic David is because he once played varsity basketball with the Benilde Blazers for the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

Her onscreen partner, likewise, is grateful for the compliment.

"Well, siyempre coming from him (Ejercito), it's such a huge compliment for me. Maraming salamat," he said.

Also starring in "Maging Sino Ka Man" are Jean Garcia, Tonton Gutierrez, Al Tantay, Jean Saburit, Juancho Trivino, Raine Matienzo, Faith da Silva and Mikoy Morales. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos

RELATED: 'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real