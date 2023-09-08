Love for film industry, comedy and Dolphy reunites Home Along Da Riles family

The cast members of Home Along Da Riles (from left) — Vandolph Quizon, Smokey Manaloto, Nova Villa, Claudine Barretto, Maybelyn dela Cruz, Gio Alvarez, Dang Cruz and Boy 2 Quizon — reunite for the screening of the movie at the PFIM opening night at Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinema 1.

Back in the day, when sitcoms used to dominate the primetime slots of television networks, one of the shows that brought laughter to Filipino homes was ABS-CBN’s Home Along Da Riles which ran from 1992 to 2003.

Starring the late King of Comedy Dolphy as family patriarch, Kevin Cosme, the show became a part of the childhood and pop culture of the ‘90s generation.

Apart from the sitcom, it produced two movies, Home Along da Riles da Movie in 1993 and Home Along da Riles 2 in 1997.

Just last week, the third Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) officially commenced at the Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinema 1 with the digitally restored and remastered version of Home Along Da Riles Da Movie as the opening film.

FDCP chairman and CEO Tirso Cruz III and National Artist for Film Ricky Lee.

The cast members of Home Along Da Riles, namely, Nova Villa, Claudine Barretto, Smokey Manaloto, Vandolph Quizon, Gio Alvarez, Dang Cruz, Maybelyn dela Cruz and Boy 2 Quizon, plus executive producer Linggit Tan and one of the writers, Jose Bartolome, came in full force to the event to show their support for the important film industry event.

“Tonight, the Cosme family came together to thank you all for this special honor. Now, let’s relive (the memory)…. Even we are no longer airing, parang sariwang-sariwa pa rin ang Home Along Da Riles sa mga kwentuhan sa mga bahay-bahay,” remarked Nova who played Aling Ason, the love interest of Dolphy, in the sitcom.

“One could still remember the scenes, ‘Ganito, yung ganito.’ That’s what comedy can do. Comedy is part of the Filipino culture. Even if we went through COVID (pandemic), nagagawan nating i-comedy yan (we can make comedy out of it), mga sakuna (calamities), problems in life.”

The veteran actress further noted how comedy shows can help Filipinos. “Napapagaan natin yung mga mabibigat na problema at mga hinaing sa buhay (We’re able to ease our heavy problems and grievances in life.) That’s how beautiful the culture of Filipinos is. And that’s why Filipinos love comedy,” she said.

The veteran actress-comedienne even pointed out how the cast members have grown up so fast since the Home Along da Riles days. “You used to see them when they were younger, now they have their own children. Who knows baka yun naman yung mga kunwari Vandolph the second? Let’s see kung ganun din ugali ni Vandolph sa kanyang mga anak.”

Meanwhile, Vandolph, the youngest son of Dolphy, pretended to read a text from his mobile phone and quipped, “Hahabol ako diyan. Wait for me. – Dolphy.”

Recently, Claudine uploaded a photo of the Cosme family at her home celebrating the birthday of Dolphy and their memories together.

Does this mean a reunion project for the Cosme family? “Basta kailangan abangan,” teased Claudine, who played one of the Cosme children along with Smokey, Vandolph, Gio and Boy 2.

Boy 2, who is Dolphy’s grandson in real life, shared, “You know what, it started when we did something for the death anniversary of lolo. Nagkita kami tapos gumawa kami ng Kami-Kami Production, we shot it at Ate Clau’s house, in the garage, and then we had a reunion in a restaurant and it went viral.”

He added that when the photo got widely circulated online and garnered many reactions, they felt happy knowing that people still fondly remembered their show.

“Nakakatuwa. Actually, that was the time that we (realized) na, ‘Ay marami pa palang nakakaalala sa Home Along tapos nostalgia. I think kami kasi may na-develop na talagang ito, this is really family. We really consider Tita Nova as our mother, Smokey as our older brother, Gio talagang ampon ng Quizon talaga ‘to and of course, si Ate Clau.”

Dang, who played Aling Ason’s househelp Roxanne, jokingly reacted, “‘Wag niyong isipin na ako talaga katulong niyo.”

“Nakakatuwa po because when we are together, malaking part pala yun na naalala nila si lolo and that’s good… To be honest, we just got together and we remembered lolo kaya nakakatuwa and it was just (good) timing,” Boy 2 continued and expressed his gratitude to Film Development Council of the Philippines FDCP Chairman and CEO Tirso Cruz III. “Thank you because this is the day for comedy because we all know right now, puro tayo soap opera on TV.”

Cruz officially welcomed the guests and cinemagoers who attended the PFIM opening night as part of a series of events this month to celebrate Philippine comedy with the theme, “Tuloy pa rin ang Tawanan,”

Her Excellency BN Radebe-Netshitenzhe, Ambassador of South Africa to the Philippines, His Excellency Tull Traisorat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Philippines, members of the press, and National Artist for Film Ricky Lee were present at the affair hosted by actor and stand-up comedian James Caraan.

“We at the FDCP are happy to present to you a month-long celebration with activities that pay homage to the films and the filmmakers that made us all laugh and put smiles on our faces. Even just an hour or two inside the cinemas (watching these films), our sadness and problems will go away and that is the power of Pinoy comedy,” said Cruz.

“The laughter continues. Tonight, we look back at one of the families that brought joy and hope to our homes back in the ‘90s.This family reflects the challenges, dreams and goals of an ordinary Filipino. They are the Cosme family.”

Besides Dolphy, the FDCP will also honor Filipino personalities “whose names have become synonymous with what Pinoy comedy is,” including Michael V., Eugene Domingo, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Vice Ganda, and the trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

