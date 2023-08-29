'We're talking about papers': Moira Dela Torre admits communicating with Jason Hernandez

Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez with their dogs Caramel and Pochi

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre revealed that she and Jason Hernandez are now in communication to talk about important matters.

As seen in a video posted by Sun Star Davao in its TikTok account, Moira told her crowd during her recent concert that people can move forward without bitterness.

“We were talking about papers. We were both talking about how God can turn things around even if it’s not what we thought it would look like," Moira said.

"That we can actually move forward without bitterness, even if it’s not how we planned it. A lot like this song,” she added.

Moira then sang "Rewritten Vows."

Jason and Moira tied the knot in January 2019. They separated in May 2022.

Last June, Jason clarified that his marriage to Moira is not yet over because their union is not yet annulled.

In his Instagram Story, Jason said that the mystery woman on his IG post is just an actress on his "Ikaw Pa Rin" music video and not his girlfriend.

“I don’t have a girlfriend because I am technically still married, and of course I won’t have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet,” he said.

