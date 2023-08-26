^

Jose Manalo on pranking original 'Wow Mali' host Joey de Leon, 'EAT' hosts

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 4:12pm
Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola at the August 13, 2023 press conference for their upcoming Saturday prank show "Wow Mali: Doble Tama" held at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Will Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola dare to prank original "Wow Mali" host Joey de Leon and even their fellow "EAT" hosts? The duo elicited laughs when they gave an interesting answer to the curious question. 

Jose and Wally faced the press last week for their launch as the newest hosts of "Wow Mali: Doble Tama," which will premiere today, August 26, on TV5. 

The duo were asked: Will they try to prank the Henyo Master, the moniker of the show's original host, Joey de Leon?

"Bakit hindi pero malaking challenge 'yun. Alin sa dalawa: 'Yung matanggal kami sa trabaho..." Jose said. 

"O palitan niya ulit kami," Wally jokingly said. 

After a few laughs from them and the press, Jose sees no problem in pranking his "EAT" co-hosts, who go a long way back to almost two decades. 

"Pero hindi okay lang. Dito sa 'EAT,' masaya kami kahit sino i-prank namin doon pwede. Wala namang problema," Jose said. 

"Wow Mali" with Joey de Leon last aired in 2015. 

With the show's revival and new hosts, Jose and Wally hope that the show will be patronized the same way that the original, which started airing in 1996, was well-loved by viewers. 

This time around, Jose and Wally, are going out themselves participating in the pranks. 

"'Yung malaking pagkakaiba ay nasa labas kami. Kami na rin mismo 'yung gumagawa. Si Tito Joey kasi siyempre nasa studio. Eto, nag-iintro kami at the same time lumalabas kami. May mga parts sa prank na kasama kami," said Jose. 

They are aware of the changing times and the proliferation of prank vlogs thanks to the internet. They said that they and the show's creatives took time to brainstorm how "Wow Mali: Doble Tama" will be different from those. They also ensured that the pranks are carefully thought of and will not be offensive. 

"Lalo na kasi mahirap na marami nang nakabantay. Maraming mata," said Wally. 

Jose quipped, "Maraming matalino!"

"So sa tulong ng ating mga creatives, writers, eh, talagang binubusisi po nila 'yung script. Malaki po tiwala namin na magaling ang aming mga creatives," explained Wally. 

Both Wally and Jose said that the offer to host the revival of the show came during the pandemic and they had the blessing of Joey. 

"Noong pandemic siguro. Tinanong na kami ng APT. In-offer sa amin 'yung show. Siyempre, oo agad kami kaya lang sabi namin, alam ba ni Tito Joey ito? 'Yun agad ang tanong namin. Bago namin tanggapin, pero siyempre tatanggapin namin. 'Wow Mali' ito e. Twenty years tumakbo ito. Kaya sabi namin, magpapasintabi kami pero umokay naman si Boss Joey at sinabi niya kung kayong dalawa ang gagawa, okay ako," Jose shared. 

"Wow Mali: Doble Tama" is co-produced by APT Entertainment & Cignal TV for TV5. It will premiere today, August 26, at 6:15 p.m. It airs every Saturday on the same time, with replays at 7 p.m. on Buko Channel. 

RELATED: WATCH: Wally Bayola reacts to MTRCB summon over alleged inappropriate words in 'EAT'

 


 

