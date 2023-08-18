WATCH: Wally Bayola reacts to MTRCB summon over alleged inappropriate words in 'EAT'

MANILA, Philippines — Wally Bayola confirmed that the production staff of "E.A.T" already talked to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) following the summon the latter gave to the noontime show.

"Yes po. May pag-uusap po ang MTRCB at sa production. Syempre, hindi pa ako pwede magbigay ng salaysay and I want to keep it privately muna kasi nga, ongoing pa 'yung pag-uusap," Wally said to the press right after the press conference for his and Jose Manalo's upcoming show.

Jose and Wally are taking the reins from their "E.A.T." co-host Joey de Leon in hosting the return of the favorite '90s comedy prank show "Wow Mali." De Leon previously hosted the show when it aired from 1996 to 2008 and again from 2009 to 2015.

They will be the new prank masters of "Wow Mali: Doble Tama," which will premiere on August 26 at 6:15 p.m. on TV5, with replays on the same day at 7 p.m. on Cignal's Buko Channel. The show is co-produced by APT Entertainment and Cignal TV.

Wally has already apologized for the incident, but he said that he is willing to do what will be required from him.

"Opo at kung ano pang further na pwedeng gawin pa, willing naman po ako," he said.

Jose gave his support to his friend and co-host.

"Kesa patatagalin pa natin. 'Wag nang patagalin. Ke kasalanan mo o hindi, mag-sorry tayo. Wala namang masama e. Hindi nakakabawas ng pagkatao 'yung pagso-sorry. The more na nagpapakumbaba ka, the more na mas maganda 'yung ginagawa mo. Hindi mo kailangan mag-mataas dahil isa lang ang nasa taas at isa lang ang Superstar," Jose said.

The review board summoned the production after Wally was caught saying "profane words" on the August 10 episode of "E.A.T." He and Jose were doing a live skit on the segment of "Sugod Bahay Mga Kapatid" when Wally uttered the curse words. He apologized a day later.

“Said scene is in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree No. 1986 (PD No. 1986). The hearing date is on 14 August 2023, Monday, at the MTRCB Offices in Timog Avenue, Quezon City,” MTRCB said in its statement.

“The Board said any violation of PD No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing motion pictures, television programs, and related promotional materials shall be penalized with suspension or cancellation of permits and/or licenses issued by the Board and/or with the imposition of fines and other administrative penalty/penalties,” it added. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: MTRCB's Lala Sotto challenged to also summon 'EAT' for parents' alleged misconduct