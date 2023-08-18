^

Entertainment

WATCH: Wally Bayola reacts to MTRCB summon over alleged inappropriate words in 'EAT'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 10:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Wally Bayola confirmed that the production staff of "E.A.T" already talked to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) following the summon the latter gave to the noontime show. 

"Yes po. May pag-uusap po ang MTRCB at sa production. Syempre, hindi pa ako pwede magbigay ng salaysay and I want to keep it privately muna kasi nga, ongoing pa 'yung pag-uusap," Wally said to the press right after the press conference for his and Jose Manalo's upcoming show. 

Jose and Wally are taking the reins from their "E.A.T." co-host Joey de Leon in hosting the return of the favorite '90s comedy prank show "Wow Mali." De Leon previously hosted the show when it aired from 1996 to 2008 and again from 2009 to 2015. 

They will be the new prank masters of "Wow Mali: Doble Tama," which will premiere on August 26 at 6:15 p.m. on TV5, with replays on the same day at 7 p.m. on Cignal's Buko Channel. The show is co-produced by APT Entertainment and Cignal TV. 

Wally has already apologized for the incident, but he said that he is willing to do what will be required from him. 

"Opo at kung ano pang further na pwedeng gawin pa, willing naman po ako," he said. 

Jose gave his support to his friend and co-host. 

"Kesa patatagalin pa natin. 'Wag nang patagalin. Ke kasalanan mo o hindi, mag-sorry tayo. Wala namang masama e. Hindi nakakabawas ng pagkatao 'yung pagso-sorry. The more na nagpapakumbaba ka, the more na mas maganda 'yung ginagawa mo. Hindi mo kailangan mag-mataas dahil isa lang ang nasa taas at isa lang ang Superstar," Jose said.  

The review board summoned the production after Wally was caught saying "profane words" on the August 10 episode of "E.A.T." He and Jose were doing a live skit on the segment of "Sugod Bahay Mga Kapatid" when Wally uttered the curse words. He apologized a day later. 

“Said scene is in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree No. 1986 (PD No. 1986). The hearing date is on 14 August 2023, Monday, at the MTRCB Offices in Timog Avenue, Quezon City,” MTRCB said in its statement.

“The Board said any violation of PD No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing motion pictures, television programs, and related promotional materials shall be penalized with suspension or cancellation of permits and/or licenses issued by the Board and/or with the imposition of fines and other administrative penalty/penalties,” it added. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: MTRCB's Lala Sotto challenged to also summon 'EAT' for parents' alleged misconduct

vuukle comment

JOSE MANALO

MOVIE AND TELEVISION REVIEW AND CLASSIFICATION BOARD

MTRCB

WALLY BAYOLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista broke her silence over the issue surrounding her former glam team. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift Psychology course to be taught at US university

Taylor Swift Psychology course to be taught at US university

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
"Psychology of Taylor Swift" will tackle topics in social psychology that feature in her work, life, and fans, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga' host Alexa Miro denies romance with Sandro Marcos

'Eat Bulaga' host Alexa Miro denies romance with Sandro Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Alexa Miro reiterated that she has no romantic relationship with presidential son and Ilocos Norte Representative...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented...
Entertainment
fbtw
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce

Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce

By Agence France-Presse | 12 hours ago
Sam Asghari said he and Britney Spears would "hold onto the love" they have, but that they were going their separate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Killers apologize after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers apologize after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia

By Agence France-Presse | 10 hours ago
The Killers apologized after they invited a Russian fan on stage during a concert in the ex-Soviet republic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tennessee couple deny 'Blind Side' NFL player's claims

Tennessee couple deny 'Blind Side' NFL player's claims

By Agence France-Presse | 11 hours ago
Lawyers for the Tennessee couple who took in former NFL star Michael Oher as a teenager denied accusations they had cheated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lola Igna' Angie Ferro dies at 86

'Lola Igna' Angie Ferro dies at 86

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Veteran actress Angie Ferro passed away yesterday. She was 86. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard

Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil made his Billboard chart debut with "Realest" securing the number 3 spot.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with