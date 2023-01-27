'You donâ€™t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

'You don’t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion in an Instagram post on August 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta wished KC to find her true love.

In an episode of "Magandang Buhay" yesterday, Sharon said she and KC are "polar opposites" but "nabubuo kami ng love namin for each other."

"There are a lot of things na she and her papa are very much alike, pero anak ko ito e. Bali-baliktarin man ang mundo, isa lang ang nanay mo at siya lang ang panganay ko,” Sharon said.

Sharon said she's proud of KC's achievements, but she's still praying for her to find true love.

“That’s why she knows how to work. She’s a hard worker and I’m proud of that,” she said.

“‘Yun ang naipamana ko, na you don’t need a man in order to survive pero I’m still praying, syempre. I want her to find true love,” she added.

Social media users are speculating that KC is now in a relationship with Filipino-Swiss Steve Michael.

Sharon fueled the speculation when she posted a video of her celebration wherein KC was seen seated with the same guy in her YouTube channel.

KC is yet deny or confirm the speculations.

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta reunites with KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil's death