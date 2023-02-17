Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion finally posted her rumored boyfriend on social media last Valentine's Day.

In KC's Instagram account, KC posted a video of her and Filipino-Swiss Steve Wuethrich walking then revealing themselves at the end of the clip.

“Happy Valentines, beautiful people," KC captioned the post.

Instagram users quickly commented on KC's post, expressing their support to Sharon Cuneta's daughter.

"So handsome. Happy for your own George Clooney. Enjoy you guys. You both deserve to be HAPPY," @eeyore923 commented.

"Parang ito na ang last feel ko sya na talaga para. Kay KC," @laila_enriquest commented.

Social media users were speculating that KC is now in a relationship with Steve after he was always seen in KC's YouTube channel.

Sharon fueled the speculation when she posted a video of her celebration wherein KC was seen seated with Steve.

