^

Entertainment

Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 7:48am
Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend
KC Concepcion and rumored boyfriend Steve Wuethrich
KC Concepcion via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion finally posted her rumored boyfriend on social media last Valentine's Day. 

In KC's Instagram account, KC posted a video of her and Filipino-Swiss Steve Wuethrich walking then revealing themselves at the end of the clip. 

“Happy Valentines, beautiful people," KC captioned the post. 

Instagram users quickly commented on KC's post, expressing their support to Sharon Cuneta's daughter. 

"So handsome. Happy for your own George Clooney. Enjoy you guys. You both deserve to be HAPPY," @eeyore923 commented. 

"Parang ito na ang last feel ko sya na talaga para. Kay KC," @laila_enriquest commented. 

Social media users were speculating that KC is now in a relationship with Steve after he was always seen in KC's YouTube channel. 

Sharon fueled the speculation when she posted a video of her celebration wherein KC was seen seated with Steve. 

RELATED: 'You don’t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

KC CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Catriona Gray, Sam Milby announce engagement

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby announce engagement

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Sam admitted last week that he and Catriona are already talking about marriage.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Everybody's happy': Kylie Padilla on ex Aljur Abrenica confirming relationship with AJ Raval

'Everybody's happy': Kylie Padilla on ex Aljur Abrenica confirming relationship with AJ Raval

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla had nothing but words of happiness for ex-husband Aljur Abrenica, who recently confirmed he was...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actors AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica have finally confirmed that they are in a committed relationship following months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 5 days ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai GL STARs Freen and Becky show appreciation for Pinoy fans

Thai GL STARs Freen and Becky show appreciation for Pinoy fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
Thai stars Sarocha “Freen” Chankimha and Becky Armstrong were ecstatic to return to Manila for their The Debutante:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Enchong Dee to play Padre Zamora in upcoming 'GomBurZa' film

Enchong Dee to play Padre Zamora in upcoming 'GomBurZa' film

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 minutes ago
Filipino Catholic martyr priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora’s life story will now officially have...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess

'I love you, Lucky': Vilma Santos defends Luis Manzano over gas station mess

By Jan Milo Severo | 30 minutes ago
"Star for All Season" Vilma Santos turned emotional upon the accusations being thrown at her son Luis Manzano. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads' signed guitar for benefit of Parakoya's guitarist sold for P1.3M

Eraserheads' signed guitar for benefit of Parakoya's guitarist sold for P1.3M

By Jan Milo Severo | 38 minutes ago
An electric guitar signed by Original Pilipino Music rock icon Eraserheads members for the benefit of Parokya ni Edgar guitarist...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Annabelle McDonnell wins Miss Charm International 2023 1st runner-up

Philippines' Annabelle McDonnell wins Miss Charm International 2023 1st runner-up

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 47 minutes ago
Luma Russo of Brazil bested 37 other delegates to win the first-ever Miss Charm International title held recently in Ho Chi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray, Sam Milby mark engagement with simple Valentine's celebration

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby mark engagement with simple Valentine's celebration

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby celebrated Valentine's Day with a simple treat. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with