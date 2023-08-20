^

'I couldn't take the pain anymore': Britney Spears breaks silence on Sam Asghari divorce

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 20, 2023 | 3:26pm
'I couldn't take the pain anymore': Britney Spears breaks silence on Sam Asghari divorce
JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
AFP / Getty Images / Kevin Winter

 

MANILA, Philippines — Britney Spears has spoken days after news broke out that she and Sam Asghari have gone separate ways. 

On Instagram Saturday, Britney uploaded a video of her dancing. It came with a long caption where she shared her feelings regarding their divorce. 

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!" Britney revealed. 

The singer said that she has been receiving messages that touched her heart, and she is grateful for those messages. 

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! 

She added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

News of the couple's impending divorce broke out last Thursday. 

Court documents showed that Asghari filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." 

The Iranian-born model-actor also shared his thoughts on his Instagram Stories. 

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari said. 

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," the 29-year-old added. "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

The couple met on the set of Britney's "Slumber" music video in 2016. They got engaged in September 2021 and were married in June 2022. 

RELATED: Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce


 

BRITNEY SPEARS
