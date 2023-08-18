'Lola Igna' Angie Ferro dies at 86

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Angie Ferro passed away yesterday. She was 86.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Angie's granddaughter Lorelie Futol confirmed the passing of the veteran actress but didn't give details on the cause of her passing.

Angie was reportedly hospitalized last year after involving in a "minor accident." Prior to that, she suffered from multiple strokes.

Angie rose to fame after starring in the 1978 film "Pagputi ng Uwak, Pag-itim ng Tagak."

Her career was revived after she starred in the movie "Lola Igna" in 2019. She was hailed as the Best Actress at Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino that year.

Angie's last film was the horror film "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan" starring Joshua Garcia.

She didn't attend the movie's premiere last May due to health reasons.