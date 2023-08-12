Filipino Swifties embrace Taylor Sheesh amid Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour' exclusion

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipino Swifties felt disheartened when the Philippines was excluded from the international leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking "The Eras Tour."

With a total of 146 shows spanning five continents, Swift's ongoing concerts are poised to be the highest-grossing tour of all time.

As fans in the country felt the letdown, given the extensive tour schedule for Japan and Singapore, they took action. Led by Swifties Philippines, they arranged their own version of the concert tour.

One of their recently concluded events titled "When August Falls in Love" took place on August 5 at U.P. Town Center in Quezon City. The group described the event as a celebration of the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and the third anniversary of the "Folklore" album.

Headlining the event was Mac Coronel, also known as Taylor Sheesh, a local drag queen who gained viral fame through her performances in previous shows, even attracting attention from international news outlets.

Philstar.com had an exclusive backstage pass with Taylor Sheesh, during which she discussed her love for the singer-songwriter, how she handles her newfound fame, and her messages for Filipino Swifties.

As Filipino Swifties step up to fill the gap left by the tour exclusion, they can look forward to more Coronel performances across the country, where she embraces her Taylor Sheesh persona.

Turning back to Swift, the superstar recently concluded the first US leg of her tour with a bang.

On the final date of her six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, she thrilled her fans by announcing the upcoming release of her fourth re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor’s Version)," causing another frenzy on social media.

