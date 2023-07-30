Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto expecting second child

Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna with their daughter Tali.

MANILA, Philippines — Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto announced they are expecting in a cute way by tapping their firstborn, Tali, to star in the video clip announcing their good news.

Pauleen posted on Instagram Saturday a video of her daughter Tali playing with balloons. The balloons were marked with the words "Big Sister."

"Someone's excited to be a...." Pauleen wrote in the caption, leaving readers to guess the obvious implication of her post.

Several of the couple's friends sent warm wishes to the expecting parents.

Their relatives also expressed their joy at another Sotto being born.

Vic's daughter, Danica, showed her excitement. "Baby Mochi!!" she replied.

His "E.A.T" co-hosts Ryan Agoncillo and Ryzza Mae Dizon also congratulated the couple.

RELATED: 'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna