^

Entertainment

Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto expecting second child

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 11:07am
Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto expecting second child
Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna with their daughter Tali.
Pauleen Luna-Sotto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto announced they are expecting in a cute way by tapping their firstborn, Tali, to star in the video clip announcing their good news. 

Pauleen posted on Instagram Saturday a video of her daughter Tali playing with balloons. The balloons were marked with the words "Big Sister." 

"Someone's excited to be a...." Pauleen wrote in the caption, leaving readers to guess the obvious implication of her post. 

Several of the couple's friends sent warm wishes to the expecting parents. 

Their relatives also expressed their joy at another Sotto being born. 

Vic's daughter, Danica, showed her excitement. "Baby Mochi!!" she replied. 

His "E.A.T" co-hosts Ryan Agoncillo and Ryzza Mae Dizon also congratulated the couple. 

RELATED: 'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna

vuukle comment

PAULEEN LUNA

VIC SOTTO

VIC SOTTO AND PAULEEN LUNA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Happy National Dabarkads Day!':&nbsp;TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

'Happy National Dabarkads Day!': TVJ, Dabarkads celebrate 44 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads marked a 44-year milestone on the noontime slot,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
"LINYA-Linya Land," the ultimate music festival, returns this year with some of the biggest names not only in music but also...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon face TAPE lawyer on first hearing day over 'Eat Bulaga'

Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon face TAPE lawyer on first hearing day over 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The court battle of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past &mdash; Joey de Leon

Can't celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary without the past — Joey de Leon

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Joey de Leon has a new tirade against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.). 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde tie the knot

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now married. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA Gala 2023 celebrates &lsquo;new era of collaboration and creativity&rsquo;

GMA Gala 2023 celebrates ‘new era of collaboration and creativity’

By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
The Philippine entertainment industry marked a milestone last July 22 as its brightest stars came together and sparkled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike

Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan bought an MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS motorcycle. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

Kathryn Bernardo named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo was hailed as Outstanding Asian Star at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SD...
Entertainment
fbtw
Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The app will continue to offer exclusive deals, rewards, and prizes to users, enhancing their overall experience online and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina dance princess AC Bonifacio graces New York Times Square billboard

Filipina dance princess AC Bonifacio graces New York Times Square billboard

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
You would say it is crazy, much less impossible, for your dream of seeing yourself in a giant billboard in Guadalupe, Makati,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with