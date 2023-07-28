Music, comedy, art come together at Linya Linya Land 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Linya-Linya Land, the ultimate music festival, returns this year with some of the biggest names not only in music but also in comedy and art.

Celebrating the power of collaboration in empowering communities and championing advocacy for social change, this year’s edition of the annual event takes hilarious puns to an exciting new level with its showcase of multi-format headliners that aim to create an integrated experience for the community and the fans.

Headlining the music genre are Filipino singer-songwriters and bands Ebe Dancel, Johnoy Danao, Nica Del Rosario, Cheats, Autotelic, and DJ Ayel.

Representng comedy are standup comedians Victor Anastacio, Nonong Ballinan, GB Labrador, James Caraan, and Jeleen Cubillas.

Completing the non-performing headliners are some of the most acclaimed and established talents in Philippine art: Manix Abrera, Rob Cham, and Pol Medina Jr., whose work will be exhibited at the art market; and muralists/illustrators Panch Alvarez and AG Saño, who will be bringing uniquely infused art experiences to life.

“This year’s ‘Linya-Linya Land’ will be bigger and better, and hopefully more meaningful,” said Linya-Linya founder Ali Sangalang. “Aside from music, we’re happy to have our collaborator artists and comedians on board. Gaya ng lagi, nandito ang ‘Linya-Linya’ para makatulong magbigay ng espasyo at entablado para sa Pinoy artists at creators na ma-express at maipamalas ang talents nila sa community at sa mundo. (As always, Linya-Linya provides a space and platform for Filipino artists and creators to express and showcase their talents to the community and the world).”

This time, Linya-Linya Land celebrates the power of collaborations in supporting community-wide initiatives. Partnerships often result in better, long-lasting outcomes, and with various creative disciplines coming together for a day to address shared objectives and values with a distinctly fun approach, no barrier is difficult to overcome.

Sangalang summed it up by saying, “Mahirap ang buhay lately, maraming stressed at pagod sa mga nangyayari, pero gaya ng lagi naming sinasabi: May dahilan para laging ngumiti, tumawa, tumindig, lumaban, at magpatuloy. (Life has been difficult lately, but as we always say: There’s always a reason to smile, laugh, fight, affirm, and persevere). In partnership with Gabi Na Naman Productions, we’ll gather the best Filipino musicians, comedians, and artists—all the collaborators of Linya-Linya over the years– hindi lang para makapagpasaya, pero para maisulong din ang mga makabuluhang adbokasiya. (not just to entertain, but also to push for meaningful advocacies)."

Aside from the performances on the main stage, Linya-Linya Land 2023 offers a dedicated space for arts and crafts, side activities, fair-themed games, and lifestyle/wellness booths aimed at catering to the brand’s growing multi-generational demo. To add further excitement and fun, breakthrough artists in music, spoken-word poetry, comedy, and other performance art forms will be given a chance to showcase their talent through an open-mic session.

Linya Linya Land 2023 will take place at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on August 26 (Saturday).

This event is presented by Linya-Linya and GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets are available online at P900 for Early Bird Regular (raffle stub and general admission) and P1,700 for Early Bird VIP (general admission, raffle stub, swag bag, and limited-edition poster). Get your Early Bird tickets via bit.ly/linyalinyaland23. Ticket charges apply. Physical tickets will be sold in select Linya-Linya stores in Metro Manila soon. For more information about the event, check out the social media pages of Linya-Linya.