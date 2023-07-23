^

Ariana Grande dating 'Wicked' co-star following split with Dalton Gomez — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 4:15pm
Ariana Grande performing in Bangkok
Ariana Grande via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater, days after it was reported she had called it quits with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

Several media outlets reported last week that Ariana and real estate agent Dalton were headed for divorce as a result of a dwindling marriage, amplified by their long-distance set-up as Ariana is shooting the "Wicked" movies in the United Kingdom.

Sources said that Ariana and Dalton separated as early as January this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Separate sources told entertainment outlets TMZ and People that Ariana began dating Ethan earlier this year while production was ongoing.

Ariana portrays Galinda in the film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical alongside Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Ethan plays Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, portrayed by Marissa Bode.

In "Wicked," the Munchkin Boq is in love with Galinda and later becomes the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz."

Ethan also recently separated from singer Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart, whom he had been with since 2012 and married in 2018.

The sources of TMZ and another outlet, Entertainment Tonight, said Ethan did not begin dating Ariana until after his separation from Lilly, with whom he has a son. It remains unclear when the couple split up.

He rose to fame for playing the title role in another Broadway musical, "SpongeBob SquarePants," for which he was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018.

Starring with Ariana, Dlaton, Cynthia and Marissa are Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

The first "Wicked" film is currently scheduled for a November 2024 release, but the date may be put on hold due to the ongoing actors' strike.

