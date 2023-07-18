Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez filing for divorce â€” reports

^

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez filing for divorce — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 3:20pm
American pop star Ariana Grande and her luxury real estate agent fiance Dalton Gomez.
MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Ariana Grande has reportedly called it quits with her real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez after just two years of marriage.

Several sources told entertainment outlet TMZ that Ariana and Dalton have been separated as early as January and are preparing their divorce papers.

A different source told another media outlet People magazine that the two "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Entertainment Tonight received a similar statement, though another source told the outlet the couple's friends "have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived."

The latter sourced added that Ariana and Dalton's relationship has been rocky at different points, and they have had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.

According to TMZ's sources, the couple had been experiencing problems even before Ariana left Los Angeles for the United Kingdom to shoot the "Wicked" movies and had failed at attempts for reconciliation.

"They remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but... the marriage is kaput," the sources added.

A seperate source told People that the long-distance marriage had "definitely been an issue for them" leading to the relationship's fallout, however, Ariana "has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton" and even considered him her No. 1 fan during their marriage.

Ariana was seen at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament surrounded by fellow celebrities Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, and her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey, and she was not wearing her wedding ring.

The singer was previously caught not wearing the ring in a makeup tutorial video on TikTok last August but immediately shut down gossip about split rumors at the time by explaining she was having the ring cleaned.

She and Dalton began dating in January 2020, announcing their engagement 11 months later and tied the knot in May 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by less than 20 individuals.

